The application SCRUFF is giving 30 days of free use of PRO version to the readers of GAY BLOG BR. Until October 30th or while the 2000 coupons last, the public will be able to experience more than 30 functions premium of the platform that serves the gay, trans and queer audience.

To win a month of version PROjust follow these steps:

download the app SCRUFF through from this link ; Then, access the following link and enter the email you registered in the app: scruff.com/trials ; And finally, enter the coupon: GAYBLOGSCRUFF

As SCRUFF PRO it is possible to improve the user experience and gain access to new navigation features that include:

ADVANCED NAVIGATION Enjoy SCRUFF without ads – All advertisements are removed;

– All advertisements are removed; View users anonymously, allowing stealth using Hidden mode As long as Hidden mode is enabled, you will be able to see other profiles without appearing in viewers’ lists;

As long as Hidden mode is enabled, you will be able to see other profiles without appearing in viewers’ lists; Search users faster using profile swipe mode – Swipe left or right to view the next or previous profile in the Global, Nearby, and Favorites screens;

– Swipe left or right to view the next or previous profile in the Global, Nearby, and Favorites screens; View 100 profiles on the Global screen – More than the 40 profiles of the free version;

– More than the 40 profiles of the free version; View up to 250 profiles in the Near grid – More than 100 profiles of the free version;

– More than 100 profiles of the free version; See up to 100 profiles that have viewed or “Woofed” you – More than the 40 profiles of viewers and Woofs in the free version;

More than the 40 profiles of viewers and Woofs in the free version; See up to 100 profiles you’ve viewed or “Woofed” – Keep track of the profiles you’ve seen recently and sent “Woofs”;

Keep track of the profiles you’ve seen recently and sent “Woofs”; See up to 250 profiles in your search results – More than the 40 profiles of the free version;

– More than the 40 profiles of the free version; Enable a power-on password for more privacy – Prevent the curious from opening SCRUFF on your device (optional);

– Prevent the curious from opening SCRUFF on your device (optional); Quickly view incoming messages with the notification bar – Open the bottom tab bar by tapping the ‘SCRUFF’ logo. UNLIMITED FILTER Select one (or more!) of the following filters: age, height, weight, body hair, relationship status. Or use the filters in combination with Name and Location searches – to find the profiles of most interest in your neighborhood and around the world. UNLIMITED MESSAGES See all previous conversations on your Messages screen – More than the limit of the 16 most recent conversations with unread messages of the free version;

– More than the limit of the 16 most recent conversations with unread messages of the free version; View full message history – greater than the limit of the 25 most recent text and picture messages sent or received per conversation;

– greater than the limit of the 25 most recent text and picture messages sent or received per conversation; Turn off alerts while you sleep – Enable the night setting to disable alerts between the hours of 22:00 and 08:00 (local time);

– Enable the night setting to disable alerts between the hours of 22:00 and 08:00 (local time); Send recent images quickly in chat – uploaded images will be cached and can be accessed quickly by tapping the camera icon and selecting “recent”; UNLIMITED PRIVATE ALBUMS Store an unlimited number of photos in your Private Album – More than the limit of 3 photos of the free version;

– More than the limit of 3 photos of the free version; Share your Private Album with an unlimited number of users – More than the limit of 20 users of the free version;

– More than the limit of 20 users of the free version; Use the Received list to see all private albums currently shared with you – More than the free version’s 20 recently shared album limit.

THE SCRUFF

Aimed at gay, trans and queer audiences looking for loving and affective relationships, SCRUFF is the only app founded and managed by LGBTQ+ people. Founded in 2010 by Johnny Skandros and Eric Silverbergnow its CEO, is available for free on iOS and Android devices and in the SCRUFF Pro version, where users can choose to purchase a paid subscription with access to additional features.

The app allows users to upload photos to their profile and search for other members by nearby location and shared interests. Also, users can send messages directly to other people or they can use the feature “Woof” of the app, which allows users to express interest in another member’s profile.

With SCRUFF PRO, it is possible to improve the user experience and have access to new navigation features, such as using the app without ads; view users anonymously, allowing description using Hidden mode; view 100+ profiles on the Global screen and 250+ on the Nearby grid; Unlimited filters, messages and private albums.

SCRUFF is a giant community that connects more than 15 million members worldwide, in 180 countries and 6 continents and can be accessed in 9 languages: English, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Japanese, Chinese and Arabic .