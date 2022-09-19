Season 3 recording begins

Khary Payton (The Walking Dead, Young Justice) has confirmed that filming for the third season of Invincible has already begun on Prime Video.

“We finished the second season, and we started working on the third. For now, it’s hard to say when it will debut.”

declared to The Movie Dweeb.

Payton voiced Black Samson, the sole survivor of the Omni-Man’s attack, because he was not on the team when it happened. The hero temporarily lost his powers before the attack and was kicked out. Still, he commissioned a suit that allowed him to keep saving people, as a sort of Iron Man.

A detail is that his name has biblical origins, as well as Black Adam from DC Comics, but he has no other similarity with the character.

Invincible follows a teenager named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the world’s most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). After turning 17, Mark begins to develop his own powers and becomes a pupil of his father.

Kirkman launched the comic book series in collaboration with Cory Walker in 2003, the same year that The Walking Dead premiered. Inspired by his love for Spider-Man, Invincible is Kirkman’s attempt to tell the story of a young superhero as he grows up.

The first season had eight episodes, with Simon Racioppa (Teen Titans) in the role of showrunner.

The main cast features stars such as Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Seth Rogen (Jobs), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), JK Simmons (Spider man), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Ross Marquand (The walking Dead Walton Goggins (The eight hated).

In addition to them, we also have Ezra Miller (Justice League) as DA Sinclair, Mahershala Ali (True Detective) as Titan, and Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!) as Emperor of Mars, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Steve, Clancy Brown (Thor: Ragnarok) as Damien Darkblood, Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario: No Man’s Land) as Machine Head, and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) as Rick Sheridan.