Sebastian Stan teases about finally breaking up with Anthony Mackie’s Sam in Thunderbolts movie ~ Marvel Universe 616

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at this year’s D23, actor Sebastian Stan, who has played the character Bucky Barnes since the first Captain America, commented on what it’s like to be separated from Anthony Mackie on projects other than the MCU, thanks to his upcoming lead role in Thunderbolts.

The actor joked, “All I can say, freedom tastes brilliant. Finally, I’m free. No, I love him… It’s weird, of course. It’s, you know, it’s a bit like… what is this, Stockholm syndrome or something? When you think, ‘Maybe I don’t… you know…’ But either way, it’s good to at least always be close to each other.”

Already in a separate interview with Variety, when asked about the possible return of Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie shared how “[todos eles] love and like Chris [Evans]” and that since Sebastian Stan started working with Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, then he’s got Chris back:

“I hope so, man. you know chris [Evans] it’s my boy. We all love and like Chris. I’m really upset that they put Sebastian in a movie with Wyatt and left me out. If Sebastian gets Wyatt, I should get Chris.

Thunderbolts was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and its members were revealed at D23 Expo. Director Jake Schreier was present and the cast formed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus will return as Countess Valentina, David Harbor as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen return as Ava Starr, the Phantom, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the American Agent, Olga Kurylenko will once again be Antonia Dreykov, the Trainer and, ultimately, the leader will be Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow. Finally, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky.

The film will hit theaters on July 26, 2023.

Gravedigger



