See Christian Bale’s Incredible Gorr Transformation

In a new behind-the-scenes video of Thor: Love and Thunder, we see Cristian Bale’s transformation into the villainous Gorr.

Even though he looked impressive in the movie, the MCU’s Gorr didn’t please all fans. In the comics, the character has a much more alien appearance, with strange tentacles on his head and a less human-looking face.

But instead of opting for a character made by motion capture, Marvel chose to recreate the image of the villain for the screen. The makeup team added a gray color and several tattoos and scars on actor Christian Bale, who played the god slayer.

While not pleasing all comic book fans, it is undeniable that the choice allowed Bale’s performance to stand out. Odd Studio, which was responsible for the actor’s transformation into Gorr, shared a fast-paced video showing the makeup process. See below:

Thor 4 is on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now on Disney+.