see the films that are showing at Cinemark in Mogi das Cruzes

This Wednesday (21st), the ‘Cinema Week’, promoted by the Cinemark network, ends, including at the Mogi Shopping unit, in Mogi das Cruzes. The campaign is designed by Feneec (National Federation of Film Exhibiting Companies).

Since the 15th, Cinemark units across the country are offering tickets at a single price of R$ 10. The combos with popcorn and soda also have special prices (R$ 29).

The promotion, which also has the support of ABRAPLEX (Brazilian Association of Cinematographic Exhibiting Companies Operating Multiplex), is valid for all sessions in traditional 2D rooms.

The goal is to celebrate the return of the public to movie theaters, after the long period of stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “With this campaign, we want to celebrate the return of the public and democratize even more in the country access to the magic that only the cinematographic experience provides”, said Lúcio Otoni, president of FENEEC.

Orphan 2: The Origin

The origin of Esther’s terrifying saga is presented in this prequel to the horror hit Orphan. Orphan 2: Origin tells the story of Leena Klammer (Isabelle Fuhrman), a patient who orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric clinic and flees to the United States. Upon arriving in the country, Leena assumes the identity “Esther”, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. However, her new life brings something unexpected and she will be confronted by a woman (Julia Stiles) who will do whatever it takes to protect her family. Rating 16 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and extreme violence.

A Pinch of Luck

Pearl lives with her mother and an adopted younger brother. Her big dream is to be recognized as a Chef and while her wish doesn’t come true, the girl works as a children’s party entertainer and Sous Chef (the second in command of a kitchen) in a restaurant in the South Zone of Rio. Everything starts to change in Pearl’s life when she passes an audition to be an assistant to a renowned Chef on a television show. Rating 10 years, contains inappropriate language.

Spider-Man No Return Home: Extended Version

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. Indicative rating 12 years, contains violence.

Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as ex-partners on a mission to stop their daughter, hopelessly in love with a boy, from repeating the same mistake they made in the past. It’s a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances. Rating 12 years old, contains violence, legal drugs and bad language.

The Last Call

In the fall of 1987, a group of small-town friends must survive the night at the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident brings them to their doorstep. Indicative rating 16 years, contains drugs, violence and fear.

fated

José Pedro de Freitas, better known as Zé Arigó (Dalton Mello), was a simple man who lived with his wife Arlete (Juliana Paes) in Congonhas, Minas Gerais. During the 50’s, a time when the spiritist religion was not so well known and respected in the country, Arigó became a symbol of hope through his surgeries and spiritual cures. Indicative rating 14 years old, contains violence and legal drugs.

No! Do not look!

In No! Do not look! a city in the interior of California begins to have bizarre and extraterrestrial events. A pair of brothers played by Keke Palmer (True Jackson and Alice) and Daniel Kaluuya (Run and Judas and the Black Messiah), own a horse ranch and are neighbors of an amusement park in a television series of the character played by Steven. Yeun, inspired by the wild west. The two then witness bizarre events and flying saucers. Rating 14 years old, contains drugs, violence and bad language.

The Legendary Warrior Dog

Hank (Paulo Vieira), a down-on-his-luck hunting dog, is in a city full of cats, who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plan to wipe the city off the map. With the help of a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of the town’s samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… Cats hate dogs! With the voices of Paulo Vieira, Deborah Secco and Ary Fontoura, The Legendary Dog Warrior opens in theaters on August 25th! Free ratings, contains fantasy violence.

the black phone

Finney Shaw, a shy but smart 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement, where screaming is of little use. When an unplugged phone on the wall starts ringing, Finney discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. Rating 16 years old, contains drugs, violence and bad language.

Elvis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamics between Presley and Parker over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and America’s loss of innocence. At the center of this journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’ life, Priscilla Presley. Rating 14 years old, contains drugs, violence and sexual content.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Indicative rating 14 years, contains violence, nudity and legal drugs.

Minions 2: The Origin of Gru

Set in the 1970s, the new plot shows the beginning of everything, with Gru as a child and before he became a supervillain. While trying, without success, to be part of the world’s most famous clan of villains – the “Wicked Six” -, Gru and his faithful minions embark on a risky mission to steal a valuable stone. In a ruckus, Otto exchanges the valuable stone for a pet pebble. Free ratings, contains fantasy violence.

