See Which World Leaders Will Be at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral | World

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place this Monday (19) at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony is attended by the royal family and world leaders.
Some arrived in the UK over the weekend and attended the wake, which lasted 5 days. One of them was President Jair Bolsonaro.
US President Joe Biden landed on Saturday night. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emannuel Macron are also there. Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelensky, represents the country.
This Sunday (18), King Charles III, successor to Elizabeth II, received presidents, prime ministers and monarchs at Buckingham Palace.
Crown is placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin (Photo: Reuters)
Below is the list of expected attendees for the funeral:
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
- King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan
- Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
- King Abdullah of Jordan
- Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud of Saudi Arabia
- Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait
- King Letsie III of Lesotho
- Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henry
- Sultan Abdullah of Pahang of Malaysia
- Prince Albert II of Monaco
- Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco
- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates
- King Tupou VI of Tonga
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and First Lady of the United States
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
- Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Olena Zelensky, First Lady of Ukraine
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
- George Vella, President of Malta
- Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Foreign Minister
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
- Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine
- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
- Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
- William Ruto, President of Kenya
- Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
- Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
- Christophe Mboso N’kodia, President of the Assembly of DR Congo
- Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
- Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea
- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
Countries that were not invited
Britain has invited heads of state or ambassadors from countries with which it has full diplomatic relations.
Among the countries that were not invited are Syria and Venezuela, because London does not currently have diplomatic relations with these countries.
Britain also failed to invite representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after imposing economic sanctions on those countries.