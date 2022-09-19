See Which World Leaders Will Be at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral | World

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place this Monday (19) at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony is attended by the royal family and world leaders.

Some arrived in the UK over the weekend and attended the wake, which lasted 5 days. One of them was President Jair Bolsonaro.

US President Joe Biden landed on Saturday night. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emannuel Macron are also there. Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelensky, represents the country.

This Sunday (18), King Charles III, successor to Elizabeth II, received presidents, prime ministers and monarchs at Buckingham Palace.

1 of 1 Crown is placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin — Photo: Reuters Crown is placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin (Photo: Reuters)

Below is the list of expected attendees for the funeral:

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

King Abdullah of Jordan

Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud of Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah of Kuwait

King Letsie III of Lesotho

Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henry

Sultan Abdullah of Pahang of Malaysia

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco

Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates

King Tupou VI of Tonga

Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and First Lady of the United States

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

Sandra Mason, President of Barbados

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Olena Zelensky, First Lady of Ukraine

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

Micheál Martin, taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal

Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

Egils Levits, President of Latvia

Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece

George Vella, President of Malta

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Foreign Minister

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO

Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt

Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

William Ruto, President of Kenya

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda

Ali Bongo, President of Gabon

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader

Christophe Mboso N’kodia, President of the Assembly of DR Congo

Droupadi Murmu, President of India

Wang Qishan, Vice President of China

Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea

Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore

Countries that were not invited

Britain has invited heads of state or ambassadors from countries with which it has full diplomatic relations.

Among the countries that were not invited are Syria and Venezuela, because London does not currently have diplomatic relations with these countries.