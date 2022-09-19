September 19th to 23rd movies

The films of this week’s Afternoon Session from September 19th to 23rd are with everything and have programming for all tastes. The animation O Bicho Vai Pegar 4 will open the week and in the next few days the public will also be able to watch As Mil Palavras, the Brazilian feature film with Gloria Pires Linda De Morrer and many others. The screening of films starts at 3:30 pm, after O Cravo e a Rosa.

+Afternoon session will end? Where to watch classic movies

Monday, September 19 – The Bug Will Catch 4 in this week’s Afternoon Session

The animation O Bicho Vai Pegar 4 will open the list of films for this week’s Afternoon Session. Released in 2015, the film has an original total length of 1 hour and 24 minutes and is part of a successful franchise launched by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation that began there in 2006.

In this Monday’s Afternoon Movie story, Elliot the stag hears a story about a werewolf living in the Timberline National Forest and shares the discovery with his friend, the grizzly bear Boog. The bear is wary of the story and decides he doesn’t want to go on their annual camping trip until he finds out if the werewolf legend is true or not. Elliot, Boog and friends then embark on an adventure to unravel the mystery.

Original Title: Open Season: Scared Silly

Directed by: David Feiss

Cast of voice actors: Paulo Vignolo as Elliot, Marcio Dondi as Boog, Luiz Carlos Persy as Shaw, Iara Riça as Giselle, Júlio Chaves as Mr. Sausage, Luciana D’aulizio as Edna, Marcos Castro as Ed and Guilherme Briggs as Ian

Nationality: American

+ Hot Screen at 23:05: this Monday, Globo will show O Protector 2 on Tela Quente. The film stars Denzel Washington, Melissa Leo, Pedro Pascal and Bill Pullman. The film follows the plot of Robert McCall, a retired CIA agent who acts as a vigilante. When his best friend Susan Plummer is killed, he returns to active duty to sort it out.

+8 cartoon movies on Netflix to watch

Tuesday, September 20 – The Thousand Words

The second film of this week’s Afternoon Session is A Thousand Words, with actor and comedian Eddie Murphy. The plot has already been shown on TV Globo and shows the journey of Jack McCall, a man who works at a literary agency, is very good at talking and tries to convince a famous spiritual guru to sign a contract with his company.

One day, a mysterious tree appears in Jack’s garden and he discovers that it is connected to it. The tree has a thousand leaves, which means Jack has a thousand words. When the last leaf hits the ground, Jack will die. Therefore, he must choose his last words very well.

Original Title: A Thousand Words

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Clark Duke, Cliff Curtis, Emanuel Ragsdale, Lou Saliba, John Gatins

Directed by: Brian Robbins

Nationality: American

Watch the trailer for The Thousand Words, one of the films in this week’s Afternoon Session:

A Thousand Words Official Trailer #1 – Eddie Murphy Movie (2012) HD A Thousand Words Official Trailer #1 – Eddie Murphy Movie (2012) HD Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6h Eddie Murphy is Jack McCall, a fast-talking literary agent, who can close any deal, any time, anyway. He has set his sights on New Age guru Dr. Sinja (Cliff Curtis) for his own selfish purposes.

Wednesday, September 21st has The Peanut Butter Falcon

On Wednesday, this week’s Afternoon Session will show The Peanut Butter Falcon, a comedic adventure that stars Dakota Johnson, Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen. With an original total duration of 1 hour and 37 minutes, the film follows the life of young Zak.

Zak is a boy with down syndrome. One day, he decides to run away from the institution where he lives to venture out into the world and enroll in a wrestling school. He then meets Tyler, a not very upright man, but who has a good heart and decides to help him.

Original Title: Peanut Butter Falcon

Cast: Bruce Dern, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Shia Labeouf, Thomas Haden Church, Zack Gottsagen

Directed by: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz

Nationality: American

+Special Cinema at 23:05: in addition to this week’s afternoon session, Wednesday will also screen the film Do Jeito Que Elas Querem. In the plot, four friends over 60 begin reading the erotic bestseller Fifty Shades of Grey, which changes their lives.

Watch the trailer:

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (The Peanut Butter Falcon) | PT trailer Directed by: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz (Adventure / USA / 2019 / 93 minutes) Premiere in Portugal on August 29, 2019 FROM THE PRODUCERS OF “A FAMILY ON THE VERSE OF A NERVE ATTACK” The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak , a young man with Down Syndrome, who runs away from his foster home to follow his dream of joining his idol’s professional wrestling school.

Thursday, there’s Linda De Morrer in this week’s Afternoon Session

On Thursday’s list of films for this week’s Afternoon Session is the feature film Linda de Morrer. The Brazilian attraction stars Gloria Pires and also has Antonia Morais, daughter of the actress, in the cast.

In the story of the film, the plastic surgeon Paula decides to apply a still experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and for this reason she ends up dying. With the help of a psychic, she returns to Earth and tries to prevent her greedy partner from putting the product on the market.

Cast: Emilio Dantas, Angelo Paes Leme, Antonia Morais, Gloria Pires

Directed by: Cris D’Amato

Brazilian nationality

Watch the Thursday movie trailer of this week’s Afternoon Session:

Gorgeous to Die | Official HD Trailer No Description

Friday, September 16th, there will be no Afternoon Session

On Friday, the Afternoon Session will not be shown, according to the station’s official schedule. The reason is a football match that will occupy the time slot. The game will also affect other attractions on the schedule and make some soap operas on the channel start later that day.

The broadcast match will be a friendly for the men’s team between Brazil and Ghana. The game will start at 3:20 pm and is expected to be on air for 2 hours and 10 minutes, according to the channel’s schedule.

On this day, A Favorita will start later at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, at 5:30 pm. Then comes Mar do Sertão at 18:30. Cara e Coragem and Pantanal will not have time changes.

Read too

Globoplay premieres in September 2022 have Senhora do Destino; see list