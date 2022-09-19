Shailene Woodley Was So Disappointed When She Lost A Role To Dakota Fanning

Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning have a lot in common. Both were child actors who successfully transitioned into serious adult actors. Both were part of major film franchises, Fanning in Twilight movies and Woodley on Divergent Series. Both actors managed to have normal high school experiences despite their Hollywood connection.

Diane Kruger, Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning | Pascal Le Secret/Getty Images

‘I Am Sam’ Was Dakota Fanning’s Breakthrough Role

With less than three years between them, it’s no surprise that Woodley and Fanning were considered for some of the same roles. Decades ago, both women auditioned for the 2001 film, I am Sam. Ultimately, it was Fanning who ended up taking the coveted role of Lucy. In fact, the film the alienist the actor’s breakthrough role and she became the youngest individual SAG Award nominee for the role at age seven.

Shailene Woodley was devastated when she wasn’t cast in the movie

While I am Sam it was a win for Fanning, Woodley, who was just 9 years old at the time, was feeling pretty devastated that she wasn’t cast after the audition. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled the conversation she had with her father about the once-coveted role.

“My dad pulled me aside and said, ‘Shai, what are you doing? You’re so angry and you’re feeling so disappointed that you didn’t book [I Am Sam]'” recalled Woodley. Continuing, the endings, beginnings The actress shared that her father helped her get over her disappointment, encouraging her to send Fanning well wishes. He also reminded her when her time would come.

Woodley’s dad made her send positive energy to Fanning

“I want you to close your eyes right now and picture this Dakota girl, and I want you to send her so much love and so much light because one day you’re going to set aside something you really want, and you’re not going to want all the girls around you who you competed with are angry with you,” Woodley’s father told her. “You’ll want them to support you on your journey. And now it’s your turn to support Dakota on her journey.’ And so I did it.”

Both Fanning and Woodley have found much success in Hollywood.

Looks like Woodley’s father was right. There were plenty of opportunities for Woodley and Fanning. Today, both women boast impressive resumes and have received a ton of critical acclaim. We’re sure fans of both actors are eager to see what exciting new projects they’ll team up with next. Only time will tell what the talented artists have up their sleeves.

