Shailene Woodley Was So Disappointed When She Lost A Role To Dakota Fanning

Shailene Woodley and Dakota Fanning have a lot in common. Both were child actors who successfully transitioned into serious adult actors. Both were part of major film franchises, Fanning in Twilight movies and Woodley on Divergent Series. Both actors managed to have normal high school experiences despite their Hollywood connection.

‘I Am Sam’ Was Dakota Fanning’s Breakthrough Role

With less than three years between them, it’s no surprise that Woodley and Fanning were considered for some of the same roles. Decades ago, both women auditioned for the 2001 film, I am Sam. Ultimately, it was Fanning who ended up taking the coveted role of Lucy. In fact, the film the alienist the actor’s breakthrough role and she became the youngest individual SAG Award nominee for the role at age seven.

