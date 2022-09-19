Starlink expands its internet service worldwide

Elon Musk announced this Monday (19) that Starlink’s internet is available on all continents of the world. This means that SpaceX, the billionaire’s space company, now has enough satellites in Earth orbit.

On Sunday, SpaceX launched more than 54 satellites, which, when added to those already in orbit, total 3,100 around the planet. Elon Musk has already revealed that, by the middle of 2027, the company will reach a total of 42,000 satellites in orbit.

Despite the achievement, it is worth remembering that Starlink had a subsidy of almost US$ 900 million denied by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, its acronym in English) of the United States, for failing to “demonstrate that providers could deliver the promised service”. .

According to the company, the grant would be used to bring satellite internet to remote or rural areas of the US. SpaceX even claimed that the decision was “unfair”.

