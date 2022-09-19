Steve Martin clarifies about retirement: ‘I exaggerated a little’

Steve Martin clarified his comments about retirement and said he doesn’t plan on disappearing from the spotlight permanently anytime soon. In an interview with People, the comedian said that his earlier statement on the matter had been misinterpreted.

“I think I exaggerated a little [na resposta]. They asked me if I was thinking about retiring, and I meant that retirement for me was what I was doing now. Got a TV series, a book and a tour with Martin [Short]. This is my retirement, this is what the end of my career will be“, commented.

Short himself agreed with Martin: “I can’t imagine Steve fully retired. I really hope not, because we all know what happens to me if he decides to stop.”

Only Murders In The Buildinga series starring the duo alongside Selena Gomezis available for streaming in Brazil at Star+. The production is renewed for its third season.

