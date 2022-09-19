Still in the oven, Xiaomi 13 Pro leaks with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 successor – Tecnoblog

The successors of Xiaomi 12 are already being prepared. This weekend, the expected Xiaomi 13 Pro appeared in a leaked photo with the future Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside you. The image also presented other details of the launch, such as the presence of the next version of the Chinese brand’s interface.

Successor of Xiaomi 12 Pro (photo) should hit stores with advanced technical sheet (Image: Reproduction)

Leak part of website xiaomi and reveals the Android settings “About” page. In it, it is possible to notice the codename “nuwa” and the model 2210132C, which tends to be destined for the Chinese edition of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Another point that deserves attention is the mention of Android 13 and the MIUI 14 interface.

The image still reveals other details about the specs. This is the case with the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 3 GHz, the future generation of Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, as pointed out by the phone’s settings. The chip is also identified by the codename “kailua” and the model SM8550.

Some information about the processor was revealed in June. In this ocasion, Digital Chat Station suggested that the chip will have a Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720, two Cortex-A710 and three more Cortex-A510. The component should still include improvements for cameras, artificial intelligence, among other attributes.

Xiaomi 13 Pro shows up in a leaked photo (Image: Playback/Xiaomiui)

Xiaomi 13 Pro should bring advanced technical sheet

The rest of the datasheet, on the other hand, has not yet been revealed. But Xiaomi should present something close to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, a cell phone announced at the end of 2021 with 12 GB of RAM and a 4,600 mAh battery with 120 watt recharge. The smartphone was still revealed to the public with three 50-megapixel cameras.

The photo also gives a preview of the front of the phone. In addition to the camera positioned in a hole, the screen has a slight curvature on the sides and very thin edges. Even so, the panel’s specs, such as the measurement, resolution and refresh rate, still remain a mystery.

The release date has not yet been revealed. However, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro were announced by the brand to the Chinese public in the last days of December 2021. Therefore, if the manufacturer does not change the calendar in 2022, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will possibly be presented to the public later this year.

With information: GSMArena, NotebookCheck and Xiaomiui