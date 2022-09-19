Tais Araujo and Lázaro Ramos celebrate Viola Davis’ visit: ‘Special night’ | Fun



Taís Araújo, Lázaro Ramos and more artists meet with Viola Davis in Brazil – Reproduction of Instagram

Published 09/18/2022 22:21 | Updated 09/18/2022 22:33

American actress Viola Davis is visiting Brazil to promote her latest feature film, “A Mulher Rei”. And, this Sunday, in addition to giving an interview to Globo’s “Fantástico”, and taking a tour of places in Rio, since she is staying at the Copacabana Palace Hotel, the star was also present at the home of Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos. for a meeting with artists.

in addition to the host couple, names such as IZA, Zezé Motta, Dandara Mariana, Ícaro Silva, Seu Jorge and more were also at the party. A team of stars, isn’t it?! “Welcoming friends. Beautiful night and more than special”, declared the couple in the caption when posting records on Instagram this Sunday (18).

Viola is in Brazil to promote her new film, “A Mulher Rei”. Earlier, she visited the studios of “Fantástico”, where she gave an interview to Maju Coutinho, and then strolled through downtown Rio de Janeiro.

Early on, Viola Davis was clicked arriving at the Copacabana Palace hotel. The actress left the hotel and took a tour of downtown Rio, where she stopped to watch a dance and music performance by a group of women.

In the film, Viola plays Nanisca, the general of an all-female army that existed in the 19th century. Skilled warriors – known as Amazons – they fought settlers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. The story takes place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now Benin. The film was shot entirely in South Africa, with a mostly black cast.