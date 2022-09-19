Tallest apartment in the world is on sale for R$ 1.6 billion | Vogue Estate House

The American real estate market is full of superlatives. From the smallest apartment in New York to the most luxurious penthouses on the planet, several are the properties that stand out in the international news. The most recent of them is the apartment considered to be the highest in the world, located opposite Central Park and which has just been put up for sale.
Tallest apartment in the world is on sale for R$ 1.6 billion — Photo: Cody Boone, SERHANT
According to information from the newspaper Wall Street Journal, the triplex penthouse reached the market for US$ 250 million, more than R$ 1.6 billion at the current US dollar exchange rate. The 1,625 m² property sits atop the tallest residential building in the world, the Central Park Tower, which boasts an impressive 470 meters high and 131 floors. It is not by chance that the region is known as the “Billionaires’ Corridor”.
With unbeatable views of Central Park and Manhattan, the building signed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture has a minimalist style in its facade and external areas. “The exterior aesthetic was designed for bespoke elegance,” said Gordon Gill, one of the firm’s partners.
All Central Park Tower apartments have panoramic views — Photo: Disclosure
The 179 ultra-luxury apartments (some already occupied!) were decorated by Rottet Studio, a specialist in what they define as “the art of chic minimalism”. Starting on the 32nd floor, the residential units start at US$6.5 million (more than R$34 million), and come in varying sizes, from one to four bedrooms, with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Tallest apartment in the world is on sale for R$ 1.6 billion – Photo: Disclosure
The company behind the development, Extell Development Company is betting that the building will kick-start the return of luxury condominiums. If that’s the case, its total sale, in the region of $4 billion, will make the Central Park Tower the most expensive building in the country.
The kitchen overlooks the Hudson River to the west.
Residents of the condominium have access to the Central Park Club, a private and exclusive club, with 4,600 m² spread over three floors. There, you can even enjoy kitchens run by Michelin-starred chefs. In addition, of course, to other benefits, such as a private party room, spa, gym, sports courts, swimming pools and a bar – to mention just a few.