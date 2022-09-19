Texas sends another bus with immigrants to Kamala Harris’ residence – News









Texas Governor Republican Greg Abbott sent another bus with about 50 undocumented immigrants to the door of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington on Saturday, in a gesture criticized by organizations. of human rights.

Most of the migrants are from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby, and landed near the Naval Observatory, northwest of the US capital, Harris’ home, according to conservative Fox News. Humanitarian organizations welcomed these people with food and clothing and quickly transferred them to shelters in Washington.

Another three buses with immigrants sent by the Texas government arrived in New York on Saturday, as part of the Texas governor’s electoral strategy to criticize President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.











Last April, Abbott announced his intention to send undocumented immigrants to Washington, in response to the Biden administration’s decision to rescind a health regulation that allowed his expulsion due to the covid-19 pandemic, which was not put into operation due to a blocking the courts.

In early August, buses with immigrants began arriving in New York and this month in Chicago. Last Thursday (15), two buses chartered by Texas arrived unannounced at the gates of Kamala Harris’ residence, and no longer at the Washington train station, Union Station, where NGOs were waiting for immigrants.

That same day, the governor of Florida, also Republican Ron DeSantis, joined Abbott’s strategy and chartered two planes to send undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island in the state of Massachusetts, where former President Barack Obama resides ( 2009-2017).