The new face that Paolo Guerrero gave to Avaí in Lisca’s debut

Guerrero is again useful in Avai

September 18, 2022 · 4:30 pm

The Technician’s Star Lisca shone on the debut Hawaii. This Saturday afternoon, in Ressacada, Leão broke the long streak without victories in the Brazilian championship by defeating the Atlético-MGcurrent national champion, by the score of 1 to 0. Bissoli, taking a penalty at the beginning of the second half, scored the only goal of the match, valid for the 27th round. Despite winning again after nine rounds of fasting, the team from Santa Catarina remains in the relegation zone of the table. Meanwhile, the Rooster remains parked in seventh place.

Even with the victory, Avaí remains in the relegation zone. The Santa Catarina team moves up one position and appears, momentarily, in 17th place, with 28 points. Leão can still be overtaken by Cuiabá during the round. Atlético misses another chance to get closer in the G-6 of the table. Galo remains stuck in 7th place, with 40 points, and is not at risk of losing the position to direct competitors.

2022 Qatar Cup Stickers – Blister Card With 100 Envelopes Paperback. Buy here

More Peruvian news:

The reason why Christian Cueva should fear the CAS trial

Paolo Guerrero is about to retire from football: they paid him a tribute that leaves him crying

Guerrero used the experience at the end of the game

Avaí managed to open the scoring at the beginning of the second half, with a penalty. In the free kick for Leão, the ball caught the arm of defender Nathan Silva in the barrier. Called by VAR, the referee awarded the penalty. Bissoli converted, scoring his 13th goal for Avaí this season, all in the Brasileirão.

catimbeiro predator

Top signing of the season, Paolo Guerrero entered at the end of the match and did not do much on the field. Although, used his experience to stop the Atletico impetus and achieve the first victory for Leão da Ilha in two months. He was called in to replace the scorer, Bissoli. And the “Depredator” did his part in the minutes he was on the field, helping Avaí to hold the score.