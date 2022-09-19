‘The Walking Dead’: “Smart” Zombies Will Return for Final Episodes of the Series

The third and final part of the final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ premieres soon and, in an interview with EWa showrunner Angela Kang talked about the return of “smart” zombies, who haven’t been seen in production since the first season.

In the trailer shown on San Diego Comic-ConAaron (Ross Marquand) predicts the return of the undead in question, saying: “I’ve heard stories of zombies who can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure they were just stories.”

“There’s a reason he’s saying those words in private”Kang commented. “AND [isso] will cause some massive problems for [os personagens]”.

In one of the video’s scenes, a little girl holds a bloodied teddy bear in her hands before Morgan’s reanimated wife (Lennie James) try to open the door. In another, zombies climb a gate and break a department store window to get inside.

“We’ve seen this on the show before”, Scott M. GimpleHead of Content and Executive Producer of Universe ‘The Walking Dead’said. “You can see in the trailer, there are some different behaviors, but this is not a reinvention. It’s mentioning something that was already within the series. The call is coming from inside the house.”

Enjoy watching:

The final build will have eight episodesincluding ‘The New Deal‘ (October 9), ‘variant‘ (October 16), ‘What’s Been Lost‘ (October 23) and ‘Outpost 22‘ (October 30). The titles of Episode 22 (November 6), Episode 23 (November 13), and the finale (November 20) are kept under wraps for now.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Don’t forget to watch: