These are the 5 most applied scams in 2022

With the expansion of internet access, scams applied mainly on social networks have grown. In this way, scammers try to steal various information, such as phone number and bank details. To achieve their goals, criminals spread suspicious content such as job offers and promotions.

So, check out the five common scams in 2022:

FGTS

This scam is applied through phishing, which directs the person to a fake page of an “official” website. There you can find items on sale that can be purchased with the withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Thus, to finalize the transaction, the victim must provide personal data. Finally, in possession of the data, scammers have access to the Caixa Tem app and are able to redeem the amount.

Job

Criminals send a message via SMS or WhatsApp, where the person is invited to an alleged part-time job. These scammers pretend to be managers of big companies and offer high salaries. In this way, the suspicious link directs the victim to another conversation, where an amount is requested to pay a “course” in preparation for starting work.

Gift

In this scam, the person receives an unexpected gift, and the criminal who sent the object to the target’s residence claims that he needs to take a photo to “confirm” the receipt, in addition to requesting personal data. However, in fact, the scammer is on a bank’s app and takes this photo to open an account with the victim’s facial biometrics.

pix

Very common, the Pix scam occurs through the cloning of WhatsApp, where criminals ask for money from the victim’s family, friends and acquaintances. Or, the criminal calls or texts the victim posing as a bank. In this way, it asks the person to regularize or register Pix system keys. Thus, they have access to the victim’s account.

Famous brands and companies are used by criminals in order to give “credibility” to the victim. In this way, they advertise an exclusive freebie through a link. This link, when opened, leads the user to register personal and banking information.

