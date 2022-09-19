“They didn’t show what they came for…”; Nation loses patience with Flamengo duo and charge reaches Dorival Jr

The defeat to Fluminense in the classic last Sunday (18) caused an alert to be turned on in the Flamengo. In the match, the forwards Everton Cebolinha and Marinho entered in the second half and after a confusion, a few minutes after entering, they were sent off. As if that weren’t enough, the two players have been living on flashes in the mengão and were criticized by the fans on the web.

“And until today Marinho and Cebolinha have not shown what they came to Fla.. Dorival Júnior will have to study a lot about the way to play, because his men are no longer playing the fine ball. Saves conduct for Arrascaeta, who was flying yesterday and he took it off again”analyzed a flamingo.

Other fans went further and even pointed out that the fact that the two forwards were sent off in the derby and that Rubro-Negro Carioca was missing in the next duel for the Brasileirão is a fact that has to be celebrated, as they have not been helping the team on the field.

“Positive balance of Fla x Flu: We will not have Marinho and Cebolinha for the next match. Two horrible players who insist on playing alone.” “Without Chives and Marinho, it’s reinforcement”. “Oddly enough, Marinho and Cebolinha not playing is reinforcement”commented flamingoists.

At the moment, Mengão is in the fourth position of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship with 45 points conquered and saw the difference in points for the leader Palmeiras increase to 12 points. Flamengo returns to the field for the national league against Fortaleza, away from home, on September 28.