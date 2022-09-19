Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan with record rain, rough seas, leaves dead | World

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his departure for New York, where he is due to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly.
“I have postponed my scheduled departure for today to take stock of the damage caused by the typhoon and take all possible steps towards recovery,” Kishida told reporters Monday night local time. “If circumstances permit, I will leave tomorrow morning.”
Astronaut photographed from space the cone formed by Typhoon Nanmadol over Japan on Sunday (18) – Photo: Bob Hines/NASA via AFP
The 14th typhoon of the season in Japan made landfall near the city of Kagoshima on Sunday night, before hitting the western island of Kyushu and shaking the main island of Honshu on Monday morning.
A river in Kyushu’s Miyazaki Prefecture overflowed, flooding fields and roads, images from state broadcaster NHK showed.
“We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, windstorms, high waves and storm surges,” a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told a news conference.
Area with houses was flooded due to the passage of typhoon Nanmadol in Kunitomi, Miyazaki, Japan (Photo: Kyodo via Reuters)
NHK reported that a man was found dead inside his car, which was submerged in the middle of a field, while another man died after a landslide.
One other person remains missing and at least 87 people were injured, according to NHK.