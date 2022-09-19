UK observes a minute of silence in honor of Elizabeth II

From UOL, in São Paulo, and collaboration for UOL, in Brasília

The United Kingdom held a minute’s silence on Sunday to honor Queen Elizabeth II. Britons were invited to observe the moment of mourning from inside their homes or in a public place.

Prime Minister Liz Truss walked up the steps of the Downing Street official residence at around 8pm (local time) and was seen bowing her head solemnly.

After a moment of silence, the ceremony ended with applause. Queen Consort Camilla Parker also shared a tribute to Elizabeth II.

In a message released, she recalled the “wonderful blue eyes” of her mother-in-law, mother of King Charles III, and said that “I will always remember her smile”.

no big ben. Big Ben did not play as planned due to a “technical problem”, according to the British government.

On social media, UK residents reported feeling confused after the minute of silence had passed without the sound of the tower having played.

The failure is investigated as a “matter of urgency”. The problem is expected to be resolved tomorrow so the bell will ring during the Queen’s funeral.

“We have urgently investigated this and identified a minor technical issue which has now been resolved. We will test the bell again later tonight and are confident this will not affect the toll during the state’s funeral procession,” the British government said.