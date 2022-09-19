Ultra-strong solar energy collector material discovered

Energy

Prototype of a solar cell made with the new material, which is applied like a paint.

super solar energy collector

Researchers have produced materials capable of capturing sunlight at levels higher than conventional silicon solar cells, but with a thickness 10,000 times smaller.

The material is sodium bismuth sulfide (NaBiS two ), which is grown in the form of nanocrystals and then dispersed in a solution, which can be applied to make films 30 nanometers thick.

The NaBiS two composed of non-toxic elements that are sufficiently abundant in the earth’s crust for commercial use. In fact, bismuth-based compounds are already widely used, from lead substitutes in solders to over-the-counter stomach medications.

“We have found a material that absorbs light more strongly than conventional solar cell technologies and can be printed from an ink. This technology has the potential to make lightweight solar cells that can be easily transported or used in aerospace applications. ,” said Yi-Teng Huang of the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Organic solar cells, made from carbon-based polymers, can also be applied in the form of paint and form thin coatings, but they still suffer from durability issues. Silicon solar panels, on the other hand, are still thick and heavy.

The researchers also found that NaBiS two remained stable in ambient air throughout the study period, which lasted 11 months, without the need for encapsulation, which is in sharp contrast to other new photovoltaic materials, such as lead halide perovskites. This suggests the material’s long-term durability, which is a key requirement for commercial solar cells.

Contrary to everything seen so far in solar cells, the secret of the material lies in its disorder.

welcome disorder

The team found that there are two critical factors in explaining the strong light absorption of sodium bismuth sulfide: The effects of crystalline disorder and the role of sodium.

The sodium and bismuth ions in NaBiS two have similar sizes, which means that, instead of occupying different crystallographic sites (ordered), they occupy the same site (disordered). As a result, the crystal structure changes to rock salt, a substance similar to table salt (sodium chloride).

However, sodium and bismuth are not evenly distributed in the material, and this inhomogeneity has a significant effect on the absorption intensity.

Similar effects have been found in recent work on the similar compound AgBiS two but NaBiS two has a stronger and sharper start to light absorption because sodium, unlike silver, does not contribute to the electronic states around the bandgap of the semiconductor. As a result, there is a greater concentration of electronic states available for light absorption.

“Clutter has long been seen as the enemy of solar cells. Known to kill efficiency in conventional solar materials like silicon (Si), cadmium telluride (CdTe) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), researchers typically focus on preventing it. This work, along with other recent studies by ours and other groups, shows that this is not necessarily the case.

“Instead, if we can understand and control this clutter, it could represent a powerful tool for tweaking material properties and achieving record-breaking performance in a wide range of applications, not just solar cells but also LEDs and thermoelectrics, for example. .an exciting prospect for materials research,” said Professor David Scanlon of University College London.

