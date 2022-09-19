Victory at Fla-Flu and Fernando Diniz’s outburst in the country of results – 09/18/2022

It was Fluminense’s sixth victory in the last ten games, with two draws and a pair of triumphs for Flamengo. The red-black parish in Fla-Flus has already become an “Ai, Jesus”, as the flamengo anthem says.

And in this Sunday’s 2-1, at Maracanã, what was seen was a prompt reaction from Fernando Diniz’s men. This regardless of the wrong marking of the penalty that generated the first tricolor goal.

Fluminense doesn’t have the budget of rivals who fight with it for the top positions of the Brazilian Championship. That’s why he loses players, like Luiz Henrique, sold to Betis, and Nonato, traded by Inter (he was on loan).

The sequence of work and the correct mapping of the market for 2023 can take the tricolors to higher flights than the conquest of the State, obtained this year, still with Abel Braga. There are prospects.

The result criticized by Fernando Diniz at the press conference after the victory over Flamengo is the villain that can get in the way of a promising journey. This was on the coach’s second spell at the club.

O result of the the same as those who criticized Fluminense for being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, ignoring the context, the higher investments by Corinthians and the great match at Maracanã, with the punishment generated by serious individual mistakes. Calmness and coolness in analysis are good reinforcements at the time.

