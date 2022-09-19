Viola Davis promotes the film ‘A Mulher Rei’ in Rio de Janeiro – Entertainment













The American actress Viola Davis came to Brazil to promote The King Woman, a feature film that hits theaters this Thursday (22). A film that, above all, celebrates a culture and a people so invisible in cinemas.



The King Woman follows the story of the Agojie, a unit of warriors from the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Davis is Nanisca, the leader of these women who take it all with an inspiring drive and skill. Alongside her are characters as powerful as the young Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), the exciting Izogie (Lashana Lynch) and the wise Amenza (Sheila Atim).

“[Com o filme], it’s a chance for us to be seen”, contextualized Viola Davis, during the press conference held in Rio de Janeiro. “We are not present in films by great filmmakers, great films. We are not seen in life. Not our beauty, our culture. We are not seen as valuable. We are invisible. Now, the lives of these black women, for two hours and six minutes, are finally seen. People are more interested in our lives.”

Going further, Viola, who is also a producer on the feature, explains the importance of the film hitting theaters now – and how she just got tired of the characters’ sameness. “As black women, we’re at the bottom of the list,” the actress said. “You can even see doctors, black lawyers with no names in the movies. You see the person on the screen and then you keep looking for who it is, in the credits, and you don’t find it. I’m sick of it. I know who these people are. They’re our mothers, our aunts . I know who they are. That’s why it’s an important movie.”

















Viola Davis preparation

At the press conference, Viola was asked about her preparation to play Nanisca. The story of the film, which was born from an idea by actress Maria Bello in 2015, demands a lot from the actress – according to her, it took five hours of training a day to be able to do everything the character requires. However, she refutes that The King Woman it’s an action movie. “It’s a historical drama. It’s too short to say this is an action movie,” she says.

And what’s the reason for the title? The King Woman? Why not “queen” or something? “She’s a general who deserved it, who deserved that title. This woman deserves to be at the top. Not as a partner, not as a second-in-command. But a leader. We are usually secondary. Women, black women. See someone like me on a poster with the word ‘king’ means something unbelievably powerful,” says Viola Davis.

Julius Tennon, husband of the actress and also producer, adds at the press conference: “this film can create a change that we all want. After all, everything starts with something spectacular”.