Viola Davis talks about ‘A Mulher Rei’ in Fantástico: ‘Brazil and the Portuguese are an important part of the film’ | Fantastic

the stage of Fantastic received an illustrious visit: Viola Davis . The American actress andit’s in Brazil to promote the film “A Mulher Rei” and had a chat with Maju Coutinho . See the full interview in the video above.

Maju Coutinho welcomes Viola Davis on stage at Fantástico

In the film, Viola plays Nanisca, the general of an all-female army that existed in the 19th century. Skilled warriors – known as Amazons – they fought settlers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. The story takes place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now Benin.

The film was shot entirely in South Africa, with a mostly black cast.

Maju Coutinho: Let’s start by talking about this transatlantic experience. What was it like to cross back to the African continent to tell this part of the story, which we don’t know, which is not told in history books, in schools?

Viola Davis: It was good to be in Africa. It wouldn’t be possible to recreate that in a studio in Los Angeles. Every time I go to Africa, I feel like I’m going home. I don’t have that feeling of always having to explain myself to someone.

More than 1.5 million enslaved people were taken from the region where the Kingdom of Dahomey was to the Americas, between the 16th and 19th centuries. The region is second only to Angola in the number of slaves brought to Brazil.

Maju: You speak of this sense of being at home. I was invited to do a DNA test and I have ‘one foot’ there in Benin. Do you know your African origins?

viola: Yea! I took a DNA test and I’m 96% black (laughs). I come from Kenya, Cameroon, Namibia and Botswana.

Maju: How do you feel about this crossing between the United States and South Africa to shoot the film and now this return to Rio de Janeiro, which housed the largest port that received enslaved people in the Americas?

viola: O Brazil and the Portuguese are an important part of the film. Twelve million slaves came from West Africa to Brazil, the Caribbean and the southern United States. What I feel is this connection between all of us, between black people. We’re just a port of separation. There is this impression that we are distant, but in reality, we are not.

1 of 1 Viola Davis chats with Maju Coutinho. — Photo: Lethicia Amâncio / Fantastic Viola Davis talks to Maju Coutinho. — Photo: Lethicia Amâncio / Fantastic

During the conversation, Viola also spoke about her life, her autobiographical book ‘In Search of Me’ and luck.

Maju: For you, what comes first: being a woman or being black?

viola: For me, it’s hard to separate the two. I would say, first, being a woman. Then be a black woman. And even more: a black woman with dark skin. You need to specify this. People don’t even realize that certain things they say to a dark-skinned woman are very offensive.

Maju: Despite recognizing your own talent, your hard work, you highlight the role of luck in your trajectory. What role does luck play in your story?

viola: The unemployment rate among actors is 95%. Only 0.4% of actors are famous. I worked hard, studied for ten years, performed on every stage you can imagine. But the fame part, being catapulted and all of a sudden everybody knowing my name, then you got a little lucky, yeah. But, for me, luck is gratitude. I am grateful that God chose me at some point to be catapulted into this world.

Maju: I am grateful to have you here. I’m lucky to have you here.

