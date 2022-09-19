Viola Davis talks about merit on Globo and web criticizes Jade Picon

Influencer Jade Picon was once again criticized on social media for her role in the soap opera Travessia, a new 9 pm serial that will replace Pantanal on Globo. It all started after an interview with Viola Davis on Fantástico, where the actress talks about deserving and striving to become a big movie star.

Viola is in Brazil to promote her new film, A Mulher Rei, which opens this Thursday (22/9). The film was shot entirely in South Africa, with a mostly black cast.

At one point, the Hollywood star cites the unemployment rate among actors and comments on his trajectory: “The unemployment rate among actors is 95%. Only 0.4% of actors are famous. I worked hard, studied for 10 years, performed on every stage you can imagine. But the fame part, being catapulted and all of a sudden everybody knowing my name, then you got a little lucky, yeah.”

On Twitter, netizens recalled that Jade Picon won a role in Globo’s prime time without having any kind of training on the subject. “Take 1: Viola Davis talking about how hard she fought to be recognized and get where she is, 10 years of study. Take 2: Jade Picon with a prominent role in Globo’s telenovela”, said an internet user.

“Globo does an interview with Viola Davis on Fantástico, talking about fighting to be recognized and getting where she is, doing 10 years of theater. While Jade Picon is on the 9 pm soap without even being an artist, let alone having studied something,” commented another.

“Seeing Viola Davis, a sensational actress and woman, talking about all her difficulties in life and, above all, all her effort and study to become an actress, here comes Globo and launches Jade Picon as an actress overnight!” a third.

In a press conference this Monday (19/9), which was attended by the metropolises, Viola stated: “I deserve it! I am worthy like Meryl Streep, like Julianne Moore. I deserve to be in the first chair. I don’t care that I’m not blonde, I deserve to be here.”