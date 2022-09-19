Viola Davis visits Cidade do Samba and celebrates with Mangueira | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Viola Davis fell into samba last Sunday (18). She was in Cidade do Samba, in the Port Zone of Rio, and visited the school sheds. Estação Primeira de Mangueira prepared a special reception with musicians, master of ceremonies and flag bearers and dancers. She was accompanied by her husband, Julius Tennon.

“It was an honor to present this great artist with a little bit of the greatest show on Earth. She visited Barracão da Mangueira and got to know the work carried out by a school in creating a parade and, finally, a super show of Estação Primeira and its segments. What an honor!”, published the official profile of Mangueira on social networks.

Viola, one of the best-known actresses in the world, and Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner, is in Brazil to promote her new film “A Mulher Rei”.

Viola Davis visits Mangueira in Cidade do Samba

The school’s carnival artist, Annik Salmon, celebrated her visit to the shed.

“What an honor to receive Viola Davis, A Mulher Rei, at Estação Primeira de Mangueira! Moments that only Mangueira and Carnival provide us”, said Annik.

Cintya Santos, Mangueira’s flag bearer, made a point of posing with the actress.

“Viola Davis in Rio de Janeiro with the biggest samba school on the planet”, Cintya on a social network.

In addition to accompanying the presentation and posing with the members of the school, she played tambourine and rehearsed some steps.

Also on Sunday (18), the actress visited Cais do Valongo, also in the city’s Port Zone. The site was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017.

Found during excavations carried out during the revitalization works of the region, the site was a landing point for slaves. The entire structure of the pier had been buried in the urban reform in Rio promoted by Mayor Pereira Passos.

Viola Davis met with Brazilian artists at a reception at the home of actors Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo.

Viola Davis also met with Brazilian artists at the home of the actors Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos. The hostess defined the meeting as a “beautiful and more than special night”.

Zezé Motta, Léa Garcia, Dandara Mariana, Seu Jorge, Ícaro Silva, Iza, Djamila Ribeiro and Flávia Oliveira are some of the names that were at the reception.

Viola Davis talks about her childhood in poverty, her career and the hard training to play a warrior in the movies

In the film “A Mulher Rei”, Viola plays Nanisca, the general of an all-female army that existed in the 19th century. Skilled warriors – known as Amazons – they fought settlers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. The story takes place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now Benin.