Viola Davis walks through Rio de Janeiro on a visit to promote ‘A Mulher Rei’

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – The main port of entry for enslaved Africans in Brazil and the Americas, Cais do Valongo, in downtown Rio, received this Sunday (18), the visit of American actress Viola Davis. The protagonist of “A Mulher Rei”, Viola is in Brazil to promote the film, which tells the story of Nanisca, the commander in the 1800s of the Agojie, an army composed of black women in the kingdom of Dahomey, today Benin.

She came to the country for the first time, and on her tour of Rio she made a point of visiting the pier, a point of fundamental historical and cultural importance in Rio, which in 2017 became part of the UNESCO World Heritage List. Over a million enslaved Africans passed through there in about 40 years.

Viola, 57, went to the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture (Muhcab), where she visited the exhibition “The impact of women on Afro-Brazilian culture”. The show is inspired by the feature she stars in, directed by filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood. Still on the docks, she received a bead necklace as a gift, an important ritualistic candomblé outfit.

The actress is one of 15 women, and the only one of color, to hold the triple crown of acting in the US. He received the Tony (for “King Hedley II” and “A Limit Between Us”, plays by August Wilson), the Emmy (for the series “How to get away with murder”, a success for six seasons) and the Oscar (supporting actress, in 2016, for Denzel Washington’s adaptation of “A Boundary Between Us”). This Monday (19) she participates in the premiere of “Mulher Rei”, at Copacabana Palace.