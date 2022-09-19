Viral: Felipe Melo x David Luiz, penalty à la Baggio and top scorer suspended for… celebrate | football

In a weekend of classics in Rio and São Paulo, an “open bar” is expected with remarkable facts that win the networks. And that’s exactly what happened.

From the beef between David Luiz and Felipe Melo, at Fla-Flu, to yet another expulsion of coach Abel Ferreira, even with Palmeiras’ victory over Santos, there was a little bit of almost everything. From disenchanting gunner to punishing scorer for celebration. From goalkeeper-actor to disconcerting dribbles.

See Serie A standings

But Viralizou doesn’t just thank Serie A. In the second, a Baggio-style penalty left Cruzeiro even closer to access. Access that has already been won by ABC, in Series C, with the right to a narrator on his knees in the final minutes. And it also had a record attendance in women’s football.

1 of 2 Felipe Melo celebrates Fluminense’s victory over Flamengo — Photo: André Durão Felipe Melo celebrates Fluminense’s victory over Flamengo — Photo: André Durão

Three goals, five expulsions, controversies, a fight between David Luiz and Felipe Melo and the end of an unbeaten run of 19 games. Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã, gave a lot to talk about.

It was the fifth Tricolor triumph in the last seven classics. In the networks, the red-black parish was not beaten.

On the field, the classic was hot from the start, with defender David Braz being sent off, on the bench, with just five minutes into the game. And leave the field crying.

At 5 min of the 1st half – Red card for David Braz do Fluminense against Flamengo

Still in the first half, Fluminense opened the scoring with Ganso taking a controversial penalty. For the commentator of Central do Apito, PC Oliveira, there was no infraction on top of Cano.

Whistle Center: PC Oliveira believes there was no Santos penalty in Cano

But it was in the second half that the classic caught fire. With Fluminense increasing with Nathan, Flamengo decreasing with Gabigol and a general confusion between the players of the two teams that resulted in four expulsions, two for each side. In addition to a strong fight between Felipe Melo and David Luiz, who, despite that, continued on the field.

See the full play that generated four expulsions in Fla x Flu

With a festival of red cards, the tricolor André even thought it could be left for him too 😅 .

More and more leader ⬆️

In the São Paulo classic, he was the leader of the Championship. Even with one player less, after expulsion of midfielder Danilo, Palmeiras defeated Santos by 1-0, at Allianz Parque and opened nine points of advantage for the second place. In this case, now Fluminense. The title is getting closer and closer.

But even that was not able to calm the spirits of coach Abel Ferreira, who was sent off at the end of the game for a complaint with the referee.

At 47′ of the 2nd Half – Coach Abel Ferreira is sent off

Had a top scorer ending drought ⚽…

At Castelão, in Fortaleza, São Paulo defeated Ceará 2-0, with Argentinians Bustos and Calleri, which ended a nine-game fast without hitting the net. The tricolor striker, however, minimized the break in the fast. But it was quite celebrated by the tricolors.

… And pistol gunner with card 😡

Earlier, Bragantino and Goiás stayed in the tie by 1 to 1 in the interior of São Paulo. But what drew attention was the yellow card that referee José Mendonça da Silva Júnior showed to top scorer Pedro Raul, after celebrating the equalizer, his 15th in the Brazilian Championship. With that, the emeraldino striker is suspended for the next round game against Botafogo.

All because the referee understood that there was a provocation by the Goiás player, who celebrated the goal with his hand in his ear, in front of the Bragantino fans.

At 10 min of the 2nd half – yellow card from Pedro Raul do Goiás against Bragantino

The player, obviously, was also in trouble.

Pedro Raul on card for celebration: “There’s no criteria, I don’t want to talk about these guys”

And he also received support from Gabigol, who used his Twitter account to take a stand. The Flamengo top scorer recalled the case of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid to criticize the arbitration decision regarding Pedro Raul.

Also negative are the homophobic screams of part of the Bragantino fans against the Goiás striker because of the episode. In a note, the board of Massa Bruta said it repudiated the attitude. The fact was placed on the score sheet by referee José Mendonça da Silva Júnior.

Bragantino fans chant homophobic screams to Pedro Raul

For Júnior Santos, only the goal was missing ⚽

On Saturday, Botafogo beat Coritiba 2-0, with goals from Victor Cuesta and Tiquinho Soares, who scored his first with the white shirt. But who also did well was the striker Júnior Santos, who presented the crowd with beautiful dribbles. All that was needed was to swing the nets.

Only the goal was missing to take the 10! Júnior Santos shines in the match against Coritiba

In the debut of coach Lisca, Avaí won again after nine rounds, beating Atlético-MG 1-0, at the Ressacada stadium, with a penalty goal scored by forward Bissoli. But who also drew attention was goalkeeper Gledson, who already in extra time collided with defender Nathan Silva and…. draw your conclusions.

Deserves an Oscar! Glédson simulates severe pain after clash with Nathan Silva

In Serie B, Cruzeiro is still left. On Saturday, Raposa beat CRB 2-0, and opened an incredible 14-point advantage over the runner-up, Bahia. With that, the celestial club can mathematically confirm the return to the national elite if they beat Vasco, in Mineirão.

See the full Serie B standings

The triumph in Rei Pelé, however, had the help of striker Anselmo Ramon, who has already defended Cruzeiro. When the score was still 0-0, the shirt number 9 of CRB had the chance to open the scoring and a penalty kick, but sent it over the goal, in a move that recalled the historic penalty missed by Italian Roberto Baggio, in the final. of the 1994 World Cup and which guaranteed the tetra for Brazil.

There Baggio! Anselmo Ramon misses a penalty and sends the ball into the stands of King Pelé

ABC has already gained access, but for Serie B, which mathematically guaranteed its return by beating Paysandu 1-0 at Frasqueirão. Until last year, the club from Rio Grande do Sul was in Série D. So much emotion that the narrator Marcos Lopes, from 96 FM, broadcast the final minutes on his knees.

Broadcaster gets on his knees to narrate final minutes of ABC access game

Record attendance in women’s football 🏟️

To end with great news. The first match of the Brazilian Women’s Championship final, between Internacional and Corinthians, set a new attendance record for a game between women in Brazil. In all, 36,330 fans were present at Beira-Rio and saw the tie by 1 to 1. The return game will be next Saturday (24), at 2 pm, at Neo Química Arena.