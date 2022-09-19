Vivo Easy will have new values ​​from this week

As of this Thursday (22/09), new service contracts in the digital plan Vivo Easy will already be made under new prices. The announcement was sent by the operator to customers via SMS message.

The new Vivo Easy tariff table reflects the reduction in the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rate, which was approved by the Federal Senate on June 13th. President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law on 06/24. The charging threshold for the Telecommunications sector is now a maximum of 17%.

Vivo had promised that all of the company’s plans would reflect the state tax cut through September.

The amounts charged for international roaming will not change this time. A readjustment made in February this year raised the rate of calls abroad by 1,190%, to R$ 1.29 per minute. Sending SMS and browsing the internet cost R$ 0.19 per unit and MB, respectively – an increase of 90%.

See below how the daily values ​​of calls, SMS and applications and internet gigs will be:

data franchise Current value Readjusted value 1 GB BRL 9.99 BRL 8.99 2 GB BRL 17.99 BRL 15.99 3 GB BRL 25.99 BRL 22.99 4 GB BRL 29.99 BRL 26.99 5 GB BRL 34.99 BRL 30.99 10 GB BRL 59.99 BRL 53.99 20 GB BRL 99.90 BRL 89.99 50 GB BRL 199.99 BRL 179.99 100 GB BRL 299.99 BRL 269.99

App Diaries Current value Readjusted value Mobility (Moovit + Waze) 1 night: BRL 0.99

30 nights: BRL 9.90 1 night: BRL 0.89

30 nights: BRL 8.90 twitter 1 night: BRL 1.49

30 nights: BRL 14.90 1 night: BRL 1.29

30 nights: BRL 12.90 facebook + instagram 1 night: BRL 1.99

30 nights: BRL 19.90 1 night: BRL 1.79

30 nights: BRL 17.90 Whatsapp 1 night: BRL 0.99

30 nights: BRL 9.90 1 night: BRL 0.89

30 nights: BRL 8.90 YouTube 1 night: BRL 2.99

30 nights: BRL 29.90 1 night: BRL 2.69

30 nights: BRL 26.90 Spotify 1 night: BRL 1.99

30 nights: BRL 19.90 1 night: BRL 1.79

30 nights: BRL 17.90 Netflix 1 night: BRL 2.99

30 nights: BRL 29.90 1 night: BRL 2.69

30 nights: BRL 26.90 Pinterest 1 night: BRL 0.99

30 nights: BRL 9.90 1 night: BRL 0.89

30 nights: BRL 8.90 TikTok 1 night: BRL 1.99

30 nights: BRL 19.90 1 night: BRL 1.79

30 nights: BRL 17.90 tinder 1 night: BRL 0.99

30 nights: BRL 9.90 1 night: BRL 0.89

30 nights: BRL 8.90

Diary of Calls and SMS Current value Readjusted value 1 daily BRL 1.49 BRL 1.29 30 nights BRL 29.70 BRL 25.80

What is Vivo Easy

You may already know, but it doesn’t hurt to remember: the “Vivo Easy” plan is fully controlled by a specific application of the same name. The contracted internet franchise does not expire. That is, if you buy 10 Gigas of mobile data, you can spend it in 1 month or 1 year.

Launched in November 2015, billing for products contracted under the Vivo Easy plan is done via credit card.

Despite being a plan that has the differential of not having monthly ties, Vivo provides in the regulation that it can charge a fee of R$ 0.99 in the months in which there is no use or new acquisition of services within the Vivo Easy app. Despite being scheduled, the “maintenance fee” is not being charged at least until 10/30/2022.

The operator Vivo, however, warns that it can inactivate the mobile line of the Easy customer who spends more than a month without using it.