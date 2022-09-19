Weverton explains discussion with Soteldo in Palmeiras x Santos and jokes: “It wouldn’t be good for him”

The classic between palm trees and saints, last Sunday, was warm and balanced. With many individual disputes, confusion ensued between Weverton and Soteldo, who argued when the score was still 0-0.

After the match, the Palmeiras goalkeeper explained the discussion between the two and put on warm cloths.

“Strangeness is a game thing. He thought I was too strong with my foot, and I was sure I was going to catch the ball and I just caught the ball. He didn’t like it and went to fight me”, said the goalkeeper.

The move took place in the 25th minute of the second half, when the referee whistled Soteldo offside and, even so, the Venezuelan continued towards the Palmeiras goal. Weverton came out with a strong push on the ball. The Santos striker, then, went to take satisfaction with the goalkeeper.

Quickly, other players got involved in the discussion, until they were separated by the referee. Soteldo ended up yellow, while Weverton only got a scolding from Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

At the end of the match, Weverton and Soteldo spoke in a friendly tone. The palmeirense goalkeeper revealed what the Santos striker of only 1.59m said after the final whistle.

“After the game, I said that it would be a detriment for him to fight me there. It wasn’t going to be a good deal, and he ended up laughing. I think the coolest thing is that we respect each other a lot. It’s a game thing, it’s classic, but I have total respect. I would never go in to hurt him. I just told him it wasn’t a good deal a fight between the two of us. But it is part of football,” he added.

On the field, the one who came out on top was Weverton’s team. With a goal by Merentiel, in the 31st minute of the second half, Palmeiras won by 1 to 0, even with one less after the expulsion of midfielder Danilo.

The victory took Palmeiras to 57 points, leading the competition. Currently, the advantage for Fluminense, vice-leader, is nine points. Santos, on the other hand, remained with 34 points, in 11th place. The distance from Peixe to the relegation zone is six points.

BRUTAL! 📊

In São Paulo classics, our coaching staff has 17 wins and 7 draws in 30 games played! #AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/xVUnUvBzh1 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 19, 2022

