Everyone loves a good heist. But it usually involves a museum, an art gallery or a bank. It is not very often to hear about a robbery involving several houses of famous people. But that’s what happened in 2008-2009, and it’s the story behind Netflix’s latest documentary series, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. Coming to the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

you may have heard The Ring Bling before due to the two heist movies that have already come out. The most famous was released in 2013 and starred Emma Watson, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang and Leslie Mann.

The second was a TV movie on Lifetime in 2011 and starred Austin Butler, Yin Chang, Jennifer Grey, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Irwin.

Both tell the story of a group of teenagers obsessed with celebrities to the point of breaking into their homes and taking their stuff.

But now we’re getting the real story on Netflix The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

What is The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist about?

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist recalls the events of 2008-2009, when a group of teenagers broke into the homes of Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Fox and Lindsay Lohan and stole their clothes and jewelry. These were the biggest celebrities of the time. But these teenagers didn’t do it for the money. They wanted to wear it and show off what they had taken off.

The group consisted of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, Ray Lopez Jr. and Johnny Ajar. It was Prugo who eventually caught them while confessing. This led to prison time for some and parole for others. Lee, Neiers, Prugo and Ajar served time in prison. The others, for the most part, received three years of probation and fines.

The docuseries will be one of the first times they’ll be able to speak for themselves, rather than having their story told from a film director’s point of view. At least one of the famous victims, Audrina Patridge, will also be introduced.

Take a look at the trailer for the three-part series here:

you will be watching The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist when does it come to netflix? Let us know in the comments below!