What was Elizabeth II’s responsibility in the British colonies? – News

Queen Elizabeth II died on the 8th, leaving the throne of the United Kingdom to her heir son, Charles III. The death of the monarch, who spent 70 years at the helm of the British monarchy, caused commotion around the world.

The event, which stopped the United Kingdom and took over global news, also brought outrage from many netizens, who recalled the colonial and exploitative past of the British monarchy. However, what is Elizabeth II’s responsibility in this imperialism?

Gustavo Glodes Blum, professor of international relations at PUC-Campinas, explains that the queen, who assumed the throne in 1952, already lived in a parliamentary United Kingdom, at the time led by Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Thus, political decisions, such as the invasion or exploitation of a country, were no longer up to the monarch.

“During her reign, Elizabeth II fulfilled her position as head of state within the political system of the United Kingdom and the colonies that this country administered. Within the logic of the British parliamentary monarchy, government policies are discussed and carried out by Parliament”, says Blum in an interview with R7.

However, if Elizabeth II did not have the final say and was the executor of the actions, this does not mean that she could not have advised and talked to the UK Prime Ministers all these years.

“It is possible to affirm that the queen, when meeting weekly with the successive heads of government, was aware of the practices adopted, and could advise them in favor and against them, but without the ability to decide on them.”





Also in an interview with R7professor of international relations at UFT (Federal University of Tocantins) Carlos Frederico Pereira da Silva Gama says that the height of British imperialism took place between the 18th and 20th centuries, on the eve of the First World War.

“When we think about colonization, imperialism and the United Kingdom, we are talking about the British empire. This empire became the most extensive in history, spanning five continents”, emphasizes Gama.

Although not at the height of Elizabeth II’s time, the UFT professor points out that the United Kingdom experienced a certain imperialism in the 1950s and 1980s in Egypt and Argentina, respectively.

“In 1956, when Gamal Abdel Nasse’s Egypt nationalized the Suez Canal, the UK invaded Egypt with the support of Israel and France and the world was on the brink of a world war. As early as 1982, responding to provocations by the Argentine military dictatorship, the United Kingdom militarily retook the Falkland Islands.”





The fall of British hegemony after the wars





The First and Second World War changed the fate of the world as we know it. The two major conflicts in a space of less than 30 years changed countries today are seen as great powers.

Before World War I, the United Kingdom had a unique influence on the rest of the world. However, after the end of World War II, it saw the United States and the Soviet Union fighting to maintain the reins and control of international relations.

“The queen came to power when the empire was ending after World War II. Even winning both world wars, the cost of victories was enormous. Millions of dead, unprecedented economic devastation,” says Gama. “Elizabeth II was the sovereign of this imperial decadence”.

The Queen saw the UK lose the country’s two largest colonies, India and Pakistan, in 1947, just a few years before taking the throne. After the independence of these nations, Elizabeth II’s imagery work intensified even more to maintain good relations with the territories that still had her as head of state.

“We can say that Elizabeth II had a great responsibility to give a pleasant veneer to problematic policies, such as maintaining white minority governments over ethnically diverse populations and without introducing democratic regimes”, explains Blum.





The PUC-Campinas specialist also highlights the royal prerogative, which allows the monarch to interfere in policy areas that are under the jurisdiction of Parliament. Elizabeth II, in this case, could have an opinion on national security issues and actions in the area of ​​UK international relations.

“In this pattern of behavior, we can say that the monarch has an important constitutional weight in making decisions regarding this, but has little freedom of action, since this action must be taken by Parliament and the Cabinet.”

Gama believes that Elizabeth II fled from the thorniest issues of British decolonization in Asia. The monarch would even have helped to mediate the following independence processes.

“The queen tried to promote a decolonization negotiated with independence movements, following the model proposed by the League of Nations and adopted by the UN.”





commonwealth





Currently, 14 countries, in addition to the United Kingdom, will have Charles III as head of state. To a large extent, these nations are present in the Caribbean and Oceania, with emphasis on Australia, Canada and New Zealand. This group is known as the Commonwealth Realms.

There is yet another much larger bloc, called the Commonwealth, which is made up mostly of the former colonies of the United Kingdom.

“The British Commonwealth was an attempt to keep the colonies close to the metropolis through technical, economic and cultural exchange,” says Gama.

Within this broad group, there are wealthy members (Australia, Canada and New Zealand) who have established a strong economic and cultural link with the United Kingdom, but without political dependence on the royal family. This maxim, however, does not apply to the poorest nations.

“Colons in the Caribbean, Asia and Africa maintain a different kind of relationship with the royal family. There is economic dependence and political instability, which favors action between London and the new decolonized capitals”, says the UFT professor.





The Commonwealth’s leadership today is under Charles III, which was agreed in 2018 and shook the group’s relations with Queen Elizabeth II, who insisted on guaranteeing the position to her son when she assumed the throne.

“The meeting that took place between the member countries of the community in 2018 was one of the most tense so far, and can be considered one of the sources of the decisions to accelerate independence processes, since it was expected that the leaders of the Commonwealth from of Elizabeth II were nationals of the countries that comprise it, and not the British heir”, explains Blum.

In 2021, a few years after this meeting, Bermuda announced the implementation of a female president as head of state, in a ceremony attended by the then Prince of Wales, Charles. Since then, other countries have already shown that they also want to become republics, such as Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand.

“It is worth remembering that there are countries that, despite not having been British colonies, are interested in becoming part of the Commonwealth”, Blum emphasizes. “Rwanda, Togo and Gabon were never British colonies, but they were accepted into the community in 2009, in the case of Rwanda, and in 2022 in the case of Togo and Gabon, which may change the composition and way of functioning of this group of countries. in the future”.

“The UK’s economic importance to the former colonies has been diminishing as emerging powers such as India and China become larger and more dynamic economies, as well as geographically closer together”, concludes Gama.



See which countries have King Charles III as head of state



