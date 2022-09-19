Whatsapp already has the option to hide online status for some users; see who has access

Have you deactivated last seen on WhatsApp a while ago and can’t wait to be able to hide online status for your contacts too? Be aware that this update may be very close to being released.

The latest tests are already being carried out on exclusive devices and a new function is already present on the screen of some users. Read on and see if you are one of the people for whom the feature is available.

Online status function

In a short time, it will no longer be necessary to activate airplane mode to read, reply to messages, listen to audios and watch videos without going unnoticed on WhatsApp. Or, in the same way, disable the connection and check the notifications. That’s because it was announced last Tuesday (13), that Mark Zuckerberg’s company is already releasing the new function of hidden online status for users.

The novelty means that soon, after the last phase of testing, the application will not notify you if you are available to other users of the messaging network. According to information published in the media, it will be possible to hide the online status in the application itself, through the settings. This change can be made later in the Account > Privacy sections, where the “last seen” is also configured.

With the new function, therefore, there will be two options available for hiding the online. The user can make the availability visible to all users of the application or leave the same “last seen” setting, that is, hide the view for contacts, delete selected contacts or not allow the visibility of the status to anyone.

Also check: Is it possible to EDIT messages sent via WhatsApp? Feature can revolutionize app

Devices where the update is available

Although users have been waiting for this news for a long time, not all devices have the new update. For now, the configuration goes through the latest tests and is being made available to those who have version 2.22.20.9 of the Android software. In other words, this version is available for those who use WhatsApp beta, where the features are tested first hand, before being made available to all users.

However, what is expected is that soon the feature will be available for all versions. Thus, many users who wait for the invisible function and do not have the application enabled for testing, will finally be able to become anonymous in the process of exchanging messages.

For now, the alternative is still to use external applications that make it possible to hide the online. However, for this, it is possible to provide data registered on WhatsApp and also on the device itself to third parties. This means that these alternatives are not very reliable, nor recommended by Meta, the company responsible for developing the application.

The ideal, therefore, is to wait for the right moment to use the new function, in which the novelty arrives on the devices authorized by the official company and is available to everyone.

See more: NEW deadline to delete messages established by WhatsApp; what will be the time?