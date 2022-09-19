WhatsApp will stop working on 38 Android models; see list

Starting on the 30th, at least 38 models with an Android interface will no longer receive support from the app (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

WhatsApp has been announcing a series of updates. One of them, perhaps the most awaited, is the possibility to hide when you are online. With so many developments, some devices will no longer be able to update or even use the chat application.

As of the 30th, at least 38 models with an Android interface will no longer receive support from the application. For these cases, the only solution to continue using WhatsApp is to buy another smartphone.

The portal Digital Look organized a list by brand and models that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. Check out:

LG

LG Lucid 2;

LG Optimus F7;

LG Optimus L3 II Dual;

LG Optimus F5;

LG Optimus L5 II;

LG Optimus L5 II Dual;

LG Optimus L3 II;

LG Optimus L7 II Dual;

LG Optimus L7 II;

LG Optimus F6;

LG Promulga;

LG Optimus L4 II Dual;

LG Optimus F3;

LG Optimus L4 II;

LG Optimus L2 II;

LG Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740;

Huawei Ascend Mate;

Huawei Ascend D2.

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex;

ZTE V956 – UMi X2;

ZTE Grand X Quad v987;

ZTE Grand Memo.

Other models

Archos 53 Platinum;

HTC Desire 500;

Caterpillar B15;

Sony Xperia M;

Wiko Cink Five;

Wiko Darknight;

Lenovo A820;

Faea F1;

THL W8.

updates

With the new version of WhatsApp beta for Android it is possible to completely hide your “online” status from all your contacts or just specific people. The deployment of the feature is the result of an old demand from users of the platform.

Previously, it was only possible to limit the contacts that had your “Last seen” information, that is, the last time you entered the app. But that still didn’t meet the users’ wishes, as all your contacts would know if you were actively online the moment they opened the private chat.

In another attempt to make the messaging platform more enjoyable, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to silently leave groups. Initially seen in May, the novelty is in advanced testing on iOS and should arrive soon for those who have the beta version of the system.