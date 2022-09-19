WhatsApp: Your conversations may be being spied on; see how to protect yourself

O Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, is a facilitator in day-to-day communication. Due to its high usage rate, it is important that users are aware of exposing their account on public computers or on shared WI-Fi networks.

That’s because, due to an oversight, third parties can have access to your conversations without authorization. In this sense, we separate some prevention tips. See more below!

Here’s how to not have your conversations read by others

The first precaution is not to leave your account linked to a multiple access computer, such as libraries and Internet cafes, for example. Another tip is to be careful when using free WI-FI networks, it is important to always unlink your device from the system.

If you suspect that your messages are being read, check if conversations you haven’t seen are already read, or access the “connected devices” option. If you have a strange device connected, click “disconnect” as soon as possible.

Finally, a great suggestion to protect yourself is to enable 2-Step Verification. See the step by step:

At the Whatsappgo to the settings tab; Look for the “Account” option; Once this is done, click on it and tap on “Two-Step Verification”; Now enable the security layer by creating a new password.

With this, every time you have to access your account, it will be necessary to inform, in addition to the security code, the new verification password.

How to react messages with any emoji?

It was recently released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, be it text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.