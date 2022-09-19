Why were William and Harry dressed differently at the queen’s funeral? – 09/19/2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral marked the end of an era in London, England. Among those present were members of the royal family, such as King Charles III and Princes William and Harry. These last two, to the surprise of some, appeared on the occasion wearing different clothes.

While the firstborn was wearing his navy blue military uniform, Diana’s youngest wore only a black suit. But why were they dressed differently? Or even better: why didn’t Harry, like William, wear military clothing, since he’s already served in the Army twice in Afghanistan?

In the royal family, there are numerous etiquettes and rules about the clothes that must be used for each event – ​​from meetings with the queen, when she is still alive, to the looks worn by her, most of them with extremely flashy colors.

The reason Harry wasn’t wearing the military uniform, despite having served in the Army for a decade, is that only working members of the royal family are allowed to wear this attire at public events in honor of the Queen.

Although still part of the family, Meghan Markle’s husband lost his honorary military titles when he stepped down as a royal in 2020.

Harry and William at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Image: Getty Images

He wasn’t the only one “prevented” from wearing the uniform. Prince Andrew didn’t use it either. That’s because he was ousted following allegations of sexual abuse involving Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he was a close friend.

It is worth mentioning that this does not mean that Harry has ceased to be a captain – a position he achieved while he was still part of the family. Archie and Lilibet’s father lost only the title of Captain General of the Marines.

Media rumors claimed that the prince was “displeased” at not being allowed to wear the uniform like his brother. However, a spokesperson for the Duke denied that this had happened:

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that the focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

Prince Harry in the spotlight, in a record taken during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Image: Getty Images

The initials removed

Harry and William at the vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II; initials “ER” appear on William’s shoulders, while Harry’s uniform has had the letters removed Image: Getty Images

At the vigil, held last Saturday (17), Harry was allowed to wear military uniform. According to the website “Page Six”, the prince obtained special permission from King Charles III to use it, just for this event.

However, according to rumors, there was an indirect nudge to Meghan Markle’s husband.

Although he wore the number 1 Blues and Royals uniform, like his brother, the outfit Harry received from Buckingham Palace lacked one detail on the epaulettes: the initials “ER”, which belonged to Elizabeth II.

William, meanwhile, had his initials visible on both shoulder epaulettes.