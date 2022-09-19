With half on the field and half in the academy, the Seleção makes its first activity in France | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian men’s team had its first training session this Monday in the city of Le Havre, France, 250 km from Paris. The team led by Tite prepares for the last two friendlies before the World Cup, against Ghana and Tunisia.
With 13 athletes on the field, the coaching staff divided the group with 10 other athletes at the gym for regenerative work.
With the exception of Bruno Guimarães, who returned from a game injury last Saturday, Neymar, Marquinhos, Rodrygo, Vini Jr, Militão, Bremer, Danilo, Ibañez and Paquetá played this Sunday with their teams and stayed at the gym. Only in part of the activity did they run around the lawn at the training center in Le Havre.
The rest did reduced field work in two assembled teams. One had Alisson, Casemiro, Fred, Alex Telles, Antony and Roberto Firmino. Another with Ederson, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha. Richarlison participated in the beginning of the activity and then stayed outside.
See too:
+ Tite says Brazil needs to confirm its best level in friendlies
+ Selection makes protocol more flexible, but takes Covid tests to France
Players of the Brazilian team in training in Le Havre — Photo: Bruno Cassucci
The canary group will only be complete on Tuesday, when Palmeiras’ goalkeeper Weverton will appear. Midfielder Éverton Ribeiro and striker Pedro, both from Flamengo, are expected on Monday.
All tickets for the game between Brazil and Ghana, at the Oceane stadium, on Friday at 15:30 (Brasília time) are sold out. Tickets for Brazil x Tunisia, in Paris, at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium are also sold out. The second match will be on Tuesday of the other week, at the same time.
Check out Tite’s roster:
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Weverton – Palmeiras
- Bremer – Juventus
- Militao – Real Madrid
- Marquinhos – PSG
- Ibanez – Rome
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Danilo – Juventus
- Renan Lodi – Notthingham Forest
- Alex Telles – Seville
- Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Everton Ribeiro – Flamengo
- Fabinho – Liverpool
- Fred – Manchester United
- Paquetá – West Ham
- Antony – Manchester United
- Firmino – Liverpool
- Matheus Cunha – Atletico Madrid
- Neymar – PSG
- Pedro – Flamengo
- Raphinha – Barcelona
- Richarlison – Tottenham
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid
Agenda of the Brazilian team until the end of the first phase of the Qatar Cup — Photo: Arte ge