With the help of an exoskeleton, man with spinal cord injury walks again; watch the video – Época Negócios

ReWalk Personal 6.0, developed by ReWalk Robotics (Photo: Disclosure/ReWalk Robotics)

In 2005, while serving as a soldier in the Iraq war, Richie Neider suffered a spinal cord injury from an explosion. After complications, in 2013, the former combatant was totally unable to walk. Now using an exoskeleton ReWalk Personal 6.0Neider was able to walk upright for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Developed by ReWalk Robotics, the exoskeleton works by detecting changes in the wearer’s center of gravity, using a forward lean to take the first step. Battery-powered motors in the hip and knee joints move the legs reproducing the human gait.

“Now I can stand! After ten years without walking, this is one of the most incredible sensations. You don’t forget how to walk, your brain will always know what it’s like”, said the war veteran in an interview.

Human exoskeletons have been in development for years to help people with paralysis move, to increase strength and stamina for people with jobs that require a lot of physical strength, in addition to having military use. In 2014, the ReWalk exoskeleton was approved for commercial use by the US federal government.

Nieder received the device through the Veterans Affairs program, which paid in full for the $75,000 exoskeleton. Before taking it home, the war veteran trained with the device for 28 sessions to understand how it works and adapt.

Not only does this device help people walk again, it can be extremely beneficial to the mental health of those who regain the ability to walk around. According to a 2008 study mentioned by the manufacturer, 37% of people with a spinal cord injury suffer from depression.

