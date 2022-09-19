Woman falls into coma and dies two hours after being arrested for ‘immoral clothing’; understand

A young Iranian woman fell into a coma and died two hours after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s Morality Police in Tehran, Iran. Identified as Mahsa Amini, 22, she was detained by police last Tuesday (13) for not wearing the hijab, the traditional Islamic veil, and died on Friday (16).

Between Friday and Saturday, protesters took to the streets of Tehran and the victim’s hometown to protest.

The young woman was visiting Tehran, the capital of Iran, with her family. She was originally from Kurdistan, a region in the north-west of the country, when she was arrested by police who enforce strict dress rules for women, including the mandatory veil. The dress code has been in effect in the country since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Brother Kiaresh told the news website Iran Wire that an ambulance took her to the hospital while he waited for her to be released outside. Authorities reportedly reported that the young woman had suffered a heart attack and a brain seizure and that she was in a coma.

“There were only two hours between her being arrested and being taken to the hospital,” the brother said. And he promised to file a criminal complaint: “I have nothing to lose. I’m not going to let this end without making a fuss,” he said.

A statement from Tehran police confirmed that Mahsa was detained for “explanations and instructions” about dress rules, along with other women.

Manifestations

Protesters accuse the police of beating the young woman and causing her death. The government claims the victim had a heart attack. On the other hand, the family denies that she suffered from a heart problem.

Authorities have launched investigations into Mahsa Amini’s death following a demand from President Ebrahim Raisi, according to state media.

Some women jointly removed their hijabs during the protests, according to publications by Iranian journalists and activists.

