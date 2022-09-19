Writer Clarifies Involvement in Wonder Woman 1984: “The Script Was Never Mine”

Wonder Woman 1984/Warner/Reproduction

Credited as screenwriter of Wonder Woman 1984in a recent appearance at the Austin Film Festival, David Callaham clarifies about real involvement following the A.D: “the script was never mine”.

Starred by Gal Gadotthe feature film from the Amazon title that has suffered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in theaters at the end of 2020, and divided the opinion of the fans, although it has achieved enough to confirm a third future film of the heroine.

Also known for having participated in the writing process of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsthe screenwriter David Callaham clarifies that, in fact, he was never 100% involved in Wonder Woman 1984and who participated in the creation process only to help Patty Jenkinscrediting the famous filmmaker for the heavy lifting during the cinematic event.

“The script for the second Wonder Woman movie was never mine and she will never be mine… And none of those things are mine. That was never my story to tell. I was just helping Patty. On the other hand, Shang-Chi… it’s not mine, but I feel like ownership is not the right word, but I’m very connected to this movie because of what it is, and what it represents for my family members, and what it represents for my culture.”

What is the future of the heroine played by Gal Gadot after Wonder Woman 1984?

Almost completely confirmed to have appearances in productions like The Flash and Shazam! Gods Furyfans will again be able to see Gal Gadot in her third film as the Amazon, which is currently in pre-production stages, and may start recording during the year 2023.

Meanwhile, the character’s two films, including Wonder Woman 1984are available on streaming HBO Max.