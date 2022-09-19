“You have to send it away”; Santos fans revolt on the web with Madson, Luan and 5 more and snake dismisses

O saints was defeated 1-0 by Palmeiras, away from home, in a classic valid for the 27th round of the Série A of the Brazilian Championship. With the defeat, Alvinegro Praiano ended the round in 11th place in the National Football Elite table, with 34 points conquered. The defeat made the fans of the Fish revolted with some players and demanded some exits.

In social networks, a Santos fan put together a list of dismissal for Peixe at the end of the season with seven names. One detail is that of these players only one would be for sale. “Have to send away: Madson, Camacho, Zanocello, Luan, Julio, Angulo and Lucas Braga (sell)”.

“Team showed improvement, but I wonder, does the professional have a chance that could be his life, and does he keep Madson, Zanocello and Camacho? Lose by changing at least! Everyone says that these 3 are weak and the guy assumes and maintains it? Where is Sandry, why not Felipe Johnatan in the middle and L. Pires on the side?”highlighted another fan.

“How can Madson, Felipe Jonathan, Zanocello and Camacho be holders of this team! Clueless”. “Very good. Setted up. It doesn’t yield more because it’s a technically weak team. A team with Madson, Zanocello and Camacho is very difficult to win. But it is well organized, a team that knows how to do it on the field”concluded other Santos members.

Now, Peixe returns to the field only on September 27 against Athletico for the next round of the national league. In relation to the table, Alvinegro Praiano is ten points ahead of the sixth place, Hurricane itself, the first team classified for the Libertadores. On the other hand, the difference to Avaí, the first team within the Z-4, is only six points.