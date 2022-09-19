YouTube puts up to 10 non-skippable ads before videos

In recent weeks, YouTube users have been surprised by an excessive number of ads at the beginning of some videos available on the platform.

YouTube typically displays up to two non-skippable ads before the videos start. However, users reported on social media that they saw between five and ten “unskippable” ads — including in Brazil, as per the tweet below:

I took 8 youtube ads and only the last one could skip pic.twitter.com/E2izZJ7MuA — Ymz (@basilispy) September 14, 2022

According to the website PCMag, the increase in the number of ads was part of a global test by Google. The goal was to test the user experience when watching long videos, gathering all the ads at the beginning instead of having multiple interruptions throughout the content.

Why does it happen?

Google claims the test is now complete. However, the company did not detail whether it intends to increase the number of non-skippable ads on the platform in the future. “At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to show ads that improve the viewer experience,” Google told PCMag.

As explained by Google itself, YouTube has adopted the format of two ads at the beginning of the videos, because when users see the same ones at an interval, it is less likely that the display will be interrupted by ads later on. According to the company, this strategy promises up to 40% fewer interruptions throughout the video.

At the same time, the platform claims that fewer interruptions throughout videos also mean less content abandonment, as well as higher ad view rates. Moral of the story? YouTube seems to think this improves the user experience. Unless he’s very eager to start consuming that video right away.