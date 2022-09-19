Zoey Deutch’s Boyfriend Story From First Love to Current Boyfriend Jimmy Tatro

Image credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch27, is known for being a successful actress who has appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including Everyone wants some!!, The politicianand Set it up. Like her career, her love life is sometimes in the spotlight and has received quite a bit of attention over the years. The beauty dated other actors, including her current boyfriend, Jimmy Tatrobut she managed to keep many of her romances as private as possible.

Learn more about her dating history and current relationship below.

Avan Jogia

Zoey and actor Avan Jogia, who was her first known boyfriend, dated for five years before calling it quits. The two reportedly met at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards when she was 18 and he was 20 and their romance began shortly after. They took pictures with each other at various events and seemed to enjoy their time together. After their love story ended, they even co-starred with each other in The Year of the Spectacular Men in 2017 and Zombieland: double tap in 2019, proving they were on good enough terms to still work together.

Dylan Hayes

After Zoey and Avan broke up, she soon started dating the actor. Dylan Hayes. Their relationship started in 2017 and the talented girl liked to keep their bond out of the spotlight for the most part. There were few pictures of them together on their Instagram page, but they sometimes attended events together.

Jimmy Tatro

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Tatro (@jimmy)

Zoey went public with her romance with Jimmy in 2021. The heartthrob is also an actor and has appeared in several impressive shows including the one on Netflix american vandal and Domestic economy. The couple sometimes share sweet and loving posts about each other on their social media pages, including posts for special occasions like anniversaries. One of the first posts Jimmy shared about Zoey was in honor of Valentine’s Day 2021 and included several adorable photos of the two.

“Just using today as an excuse to post some unexplored top-notch Zoey content,” he wrote in the caption.

Zoey and Jimmy were also spotted vacationing together in France with the celebrity couple. Nina Dobrev and Shaun White in May 2022, proving they know how to have fun. Zoey once spoke jokingly about Jimmy when she described her “embarrassed” reaction to watching his character on Its not goodinside an interview with Lights, Camera, Stool. “My boyfriend watched it for the first time and said, ‘No! Zoey, why are you doing this?’” she said hilariously. “I don’t know if he actually watched because his head was in his hands the whole time.”