″My favorite occupation is taking a walk in the forest″

Your favorite virtue?

Courage.

The quality you most appreciate in a man?

Sincerity.

The quality you most appreciate in a woman?

Empathy.

What do you like most about your friends?

Positivism.

Your main flaw?

Impatience.

Your favorite occupation?

A walk in the forest.

What is your idea of ​​”perfect happiness”?

Hiking in the forest with my family and friends.

A heartbreak?

Losing a person close to me.

What would you like to be?

Me, with more patience.

In which country would you like to live?

Portugal.

Favorite color?

Green.

The flower you like?

Red rose.

Which bird do you prefer?

Dove.

Favorite prose author?

Victor Hugo.

Favorite poets?

Marguerite Yourcenar.

Your fictional hero?

Leeloo (5th Element by Luc Besson).

Favorite heroines in fiction?

Leeloo (5th element) and Hermione (Harry Potter).

The real-life heroes?

Emma Watson, Ellen MacArthur, Meryl Streep, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Gandhi.

The historical heroines?

Simone Weil.

Favorite painters?

Auguste Renoir.

Favorite composers?

Mozart, Maria Amelia, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder.

Your favorite names?

Christopher, Marie, Leeloo.

What do you hate most of all?

Cruelty, sadism, sarcasm, dishonesty.

The historical character you most despise?

Hitler.

The military feat you most admire?

April 25, 1974, the Carnation Revolution in Portugal.

The gift of nature you would like to have?

To fly.

How would you like to die?

Surrounded by my loved ones.

Current state of mind?

Combative and benevolent.

The mistakes that inspire you the most indulgence?

Lack of skill.

Your currency?

Thinking allows us to see problems and thinking positively allows us to find solutions.