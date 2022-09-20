″My favorite occupation is taking a walk in the forest″

Admin 7 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Your favorite virtue?
Courage.

The quality you most appreciate in a man?
Sincerity.

The quality you most appreciate in a woman?
Empathy.

What do you like most about your friends?
Positivism.

Your main flaw?
Impatience.

Your favorite occupation?
A walk in the forest.

What is your idea of ​​”perfect happiness”?
Hiking in the forest with my family and friends.

A heartbreak?
Losing a person close to me.

What would you like to be?
Me, with more patience.

In which country would you like to live?
Portugal.

Favorite color?
Green.

The flower you like?
Red rose.

Which bird do you prefer?
Dove.

Favorite prose author?
Victor Hugo.

Favorite poets?
Marguerite Yourcenar.

Your fictional hero?
Leeloo (5th Element by Luc Besson).

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Olivia Wilde’s Slump Thriller

Olivia Wilde has a drastic fall in her sophomore year with her second feature film. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved