007 actress talks about the disadvantage of being in the franchise

007 and X-Men star Famke Janssen has commented on a downside to having been a part of the James Bond franchise.

With Daniel Craig stepping down from the role after 007: No Time To Die, the saga of the most famous movie agent will get a revamp.

Continues after advertising

Janssen, who played Xenia Onatopp in 007 against Golden Eye, revealed that she had difficulties with the press at first, as she had to deal with being a Bond Girl (via ScreenRant).

“The Bond movie dictated a lot of my relationship with the press. I already had to deal with the stereotype of having been a model, but then I added something else: model-turned-actress turned Bond Girl”, recalled the actress.

The actress reveals that she feels misunderstood after playing Onatopp in the British agent saga, and that this character is very different from her personality.

“I feel misunderstood sometimes. It’s the dichotomy between how I look and what’s going on inside. That comes with being in a Bond movie and playing this killer,” she said. “All my friends and family know that I’m sensitive, and I play characters that are different.”

Ana de Armas reveals her opinion about an actress being 007

One of the main stars of 007: No Time to Die has revealed his opinion on a female version of James Bond.

For actress Ana de Armas, James Bond should be played by a man, not a woman, as some speculations report.

“There is no need for a female Bond,” he said. “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it takes that world of James Bond and that fantasy of that universe that he’s in.”

Ana de Armas played Paloma, a CIA agent who assists Bond in his mission. Her character has proven to be quite popular, and the actress says she would like to see more female roles in the franchise.

“What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond is still a man, to be brought to life in a different way.” she said, who added: “May they receive a more substantial role and recognition. That’s what I find more interesting than turning things around.”