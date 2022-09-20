5G signal is released in 23 neighborhoods of Boa Vista; see list | Roraima

According to Anatel, each telephony operator has its own network deployment and expansion strategy. Thus, some may choose to start with a more focused coverage in the central region, while others choose to expand to other neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods that received the 5G signal
|neighborhoods
|clear
|Tim
|Alive
|aparecida
|X
|X
|X
|White wing
|X
|Neighborhood of the States
|X
|Nice view
|X
|Buritis
|X
|slander
|X
|canary
|X
|huntsman
|X
|centenary
|X
|center
|X
|X
|X
|green belt
|X
|Forest Garden
|X
|X
|Tropical Garden
|X
|Freedom
|X
|Mecejan
|X
|X
|paraviana
|X
|pricumã
|X
|X
|San Francisco
|X
|X
|Saint Peter
|X
|Saint Vincent
|X
|X
|Silvio Botelho
|X
|Thirteenth of September
|X
|Thirty One of March
|X
|X
To access fifth-generation mobile internet, a person needs to have a technology-enabled cell phone (check out the models below). The newest devices, in general, already come enabled. You also need to be in the coverage area.
The promise is that 5g will bring more speed to download and send files, reduce response time between different devices and make connections more stable.
Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1
See the list of cell phones approved by Anatel:
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 10T
- Mi 11
- little F3
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- Zenfone 7
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 3
- really 7 5g
- really 8 5G
- realme GT Master Edition