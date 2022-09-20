5G signal is released in 23 neighborhoods of Boa Vista; see list | Roraima

According to Anatel, each telephony operator has its own network deployment and expansion strategy. Thus, some may choose to start with a more focused coverage in the central region, while others choose to expand to other neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods that received the 5G signal neighborhoods clear Tim Alive aparecida X X X White wing X Neighborhood of the States X Nice view X Buritis X slander X canary X huntsman X centenary X center X X X green belt X Forest Garden X X Tropical Garden X Freedom X Mecejan X X paraviana X pricumã X X San Francisco X X Saint Peter X Saint Vincent X X Silvio Botelho X Thirteenth of September X Thirty One of March X X

To access fifth-generation mobile internet, a person needs to have a technology-enabled cell phone (check out the models below). The newest devices, in general, already come enabled. You also need to be in the coverage area.

The promise is that 5g will bring more speed to download and send files, reduce response time between different devices and make connections more stable.

See the list of cell phones approved by Anatel:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 11

little F3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 3