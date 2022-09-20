5G starts in Teresina this Monday; see list of compatible devices

5G technology arrives in Teresina this Monday (19). Throughout the day, telephone operators must carry out official launches of the service and present users with the changes that will be achieved through the new network.
“From today, the activation schedule begins for the three operators, Claro, Vivo and Tim, who acquired the lots of frequencies for 5G activation”, explained the operational manager of Anatel in Piauí, Francisco Matias.
From this Monday, users who have devices compatible with the technology will start to feel the gains in speed. In addition, several services should also undergo improvements with the arrival of 5G.
“It makes it possible to operate machines remotely, surgical instruments, in telemedicine, in tele-education. It will benefit not only the common user, but it will benefit industries, companies and agribusiness”, highlighted the Anatel manager.
Photo: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com
In addition to higher speed and better response time, the 5G network will also allow for greater capillarity of connections, that is, more users will be able to use the service, without loss of quality. “There are several aspects that the user will follow over the years”, highlighted Francisco Matias.
In addition to Teresina, six other Brazilian capitals will receive 5G internet starting this Monday: Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL) and São Luís (MA) .
Check the list of devices compatible with the technology:
apple
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
Asus
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- ROG Phone 3
- Zenfone 7
Nokia
Lenovo
Motorola
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100
- Moto G200
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Xiaomi
- Mi 10T
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 11
- little F3
- Poco M3 Pro
- Poco M4 5G
- Poco M4 Pro G5
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G
Zebra
TCL
really
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 Pro+
- Realme 7 5G
Samsung
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M52
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
Positive
Nathanael Souza
[email protected]