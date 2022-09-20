A guide to contouring your lips, straight from a celebrity makeup artist

From the gym lip trend to makeup-free makeup seems so associated with this year’s reigning clean-girl aesthetic, one sentiment always seems to linger: enhancing one’s natural pout to be as plump and juiciest as possible. ever be a vibration.

And believe it or not, lip contouring has been around since the 1920s, with legends like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and 90s icon Pamela Anderson exploring their personal versions of the look during its glory days. Most notably for millennials and Gen Z, however, the trend was once again brought to the fore in 2015 by the queen of the lip kit herself, Kylie Jenner, and has since evolved into coquettish, expertly painted looks. with contouring and sculpting techniques so often seen today in A-listers and it girls. Plus, the once-popular matte finish has now morphed into long-lasting shine looks.

To break the process of outlining her lips into four easy steps, Bustle called in Diane Buzzetta, a celebrity makeup artist who has charmed the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Hailee Steinfeld, and more iconic faces.

Finding the best lip liner for overlining

First of all – Buzzetta shares an easy way to find the perfect overlining shade: “For a more natural overline, find a neutral or pink lip pencil shade that is closest to your natural lip color with similar undertones.”

As for an overline lip that is a more striking color, like a bold red shade (which is all the rage this fall), a slightly darker shade, but with similar undertones, for the lip color you are using is one way to go. easy to create dimension.

The guide to outlining your foolproof lips

Step 1: Take time to prepare

“Always start with a clean, hydrated lip. I recommend using a lip scrub before makeup application or using an exfoliating makeup wipe to remove any excess product that may have gotten onto your lips. Make sure there is no peach fuzz or any unwanted hair above the lip before applying the eyeliner to help the makeup go smoother, and dust the skin around the lip area with powder before applying the eyeliner to help with last. ”

Step 2: Start sculpting

To create lips that look naturally full, avoid harsh lines by opting for a softer diffused shade around the lips. Buzzetta notes how she “likes to use a contour cream around her lips to help sculpt her lips before applying contour.”

IMO, Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix formula is the perfect formula to get the job done – and it comes in a wide range of colors for every complexion.

Step 3: Line and Diffuse

“Every lip shape is different, so some lips may only need a little overline on the top and not the bottom, [for example]. I start at the top lip in the cupid’s bow to create my shape, outlining a little outside the natural edge of the lip. Then, I draw towards the corner of the mouth. For the lower lip, I like to start in the corner and then connect towards the center.”

“Then I take a lip brush to smooth the lip liner for a more natural look. The Pout to Get Real Lip Liner by GXVE features a dual-ended brush that is great for blending and blending. ”

Step 4: Layer to Perfection

“Once your lips are lined up, you can apply a lipstick of your choice, then a gloss in the center of the lip to complete the perfect pout.”

Et voilà — natural-looking contoured lips, made super easy.

The TikTok-Viral “Oval-Liing” Technique

TikTokers continue to share epic beauty techniques and life hacks – and the latest to take over the platform is called “oval-lining”. As creator Katia Haek notes, it’s made exactly as it looks. Instead of contouring the edges of the lips, the focus is on creating fullness in the center, starting with an oval shape that covers the middle of the upper and lower lips. The result? Seductively full lips that give all of Bratz vibrations.

Depending on your lips and your personal preferences, practice makes perfect with any overlining technique – and the beauty of makeup is how experimental and unique it really can be.