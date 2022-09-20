Abracadabra and 9 movies to marathon before Halloween

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

Halloween only takes place on October 31, but you can now start your marathon for the month of horror on the main streaming platforms available in Brazil.

In the list below, beyond the iconic Abracadabra released in the 1990s, you can also check out recommendations for very interesting movies. All explore the theme of fear and macabre figures in a very fun way – great for those who love Halloween, but don’t do so well with horror movies.

Enjoy!

10. Abracadabra (1993)

Abracadabra (1993)

Directed by filmmaker Kenny Ortega, the film became a classic of the Afternoon Session for all the captivating elements present in the plot. Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, Abracadabra tells the story of teenager Max (Omri Katz).

Accidentally, the boy frees three ambitious witches whose main objective is to cast a spell to become immortal.

9. ParaNorman (2012)

ParaNorman (2012)

With many creative nuances, the film in question presents Norman Babcock, a boy who hates socializing with most people.

But he doesn’t feel alone at any time, precisely because he possesses the ability to communicate with the dead. When his late uncle warns him of a dangerous witch’s curse, Norman seems to be the only one capable of stopping it.

Watch the movie on Apple TV+.

8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Based on a book of the same name, this production consists of the first film in the franchise that became a worldwide fever. In the plot, the audience meets the eleven-year-old boy (Daniel Radcliffe), who has an iconic scar on his forehead.

The young man lives under the tutelage of his maternal uncles who always mistreat him. However, things change when he receives an invitation to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets Ronny (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson).

7. The monster house (2006)

The Monster House (2006)

In this animation filled with breathtaking moments, three children closely observe the mysterious dark house. According to them, this bizarre residence is actually a dangerous creature.

After having a deeply frightening experience, they band together to alert people in the area about the location.

Watch the movie on Netflix.

6. The Corpse Bride (2005)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton, The Corpse Bride tells the story of Victor, who is scheduled to marry Victoria.

One day, when he is rehearsing his love vows for the ceremony, he ends up touching the skeletal arm of Emily, a girl who was murdered on her wedding day. Convinced that she has her hand in hand, she takes Victor to the world of the dead.

5. Edward Scissorhands (2012)

When Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest) meets Edward (Johnny Depp), a lonely young man who lives alone, she decides to get close to him. However, it is worth noting that the boy has huge blades in place of his hands.

From that point on, he goes on to do several revolutionary haircuts and also falls in love with Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder).

4. The ghosts have fun (1988)

The Ghosts Have Fun (1988)

With a flashy look – 80s style –, The ghosts have fun addresses the couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), who after a car accident start to haunt their old home.

The biggest victim of these ghosts is Lydia (Winona Ryder), the teenage daughter of the new residents couple. She somehow manages to resist certain terrifying moments, causing Beetlejuice’s (Michael Keaton) spirit to be drawn to the place.

3. Coraline and the Secret World (2009)

Coraline and the Secret World (2009)

Based on the book by writer Neil Gaiman, the film explores the amazing discoveries of little Coraline in a world full of similarities with what we know.

As she explores the new location, bizarre questions arise, including the creatures who wish to keep her in the region forever, with no possibility of returning home.

Watch the movie on Apple TV+.

two. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Run by Count Dracula, Hotel Transylvania is an exquisite establishment for the rest of all kinds of monsters.

When the flamboyant host decides to celebrate the birthday of Mavis – their daughter – they are unexpectedly visited by Jonathan, a human who falls madly in love with the young woman.

1. The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family (1991)

To close the list, how about meeting the Addams Family? Formed by Mortícia, Gomez, Wandinha, Pugsley and others, the feature film is focused on the arrival of a new member to the family.

However, Wandinha and Pugsley don’t really like the idea of ​​having another brother and do some shenanigans that lead their parents to hire Debbie Jelinskya charming nanny.

Watch the movie on Netflix.

Did you like the content? So stay tuned here at TecMundo to receive more interesting indications!