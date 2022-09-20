Across the Spider-Verse ~ Marvel Universe 616

With no trailer released to the public yet, any and all new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes only from merchandising products so far. And Reddit user u/SuperMTitan shared three new puzzle images promoting the new animation, which show new looks at six of the film’s main characters.
In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets out on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of spider-people who must face off against a powerful villain. . Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.
