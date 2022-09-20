Across the Spider-Verse ~ Marvel Universe 616

With no trailer released to the public yet, any and all new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes only from merchandising products so far. And Reddit user u/SuperMTitan shared three new puzzle images promoting the new animation, which show new looks at six of the film’s main characters.

Front and center are Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, the main duo who first shined in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The two are wearing the same clothes they wore in the original film. In another set we have Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 that flies into battle alongside the iteration of this film by Ben Reilly aka Scarlet Spider. Finally, the final image features the massive and powerful Cyborg Spider-Woman alongside Spider-Punk, a fan-favorite Spider-Man variant that will debut in Across the Spider-Verse.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets out on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of spider-people who must face off against a powerful villain. . Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.

Gravedigger



